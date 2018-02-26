WATCH: Kilaeua Volcano rapid lava flows

- In Hawaii, one of its active volcanoes recently erupted, and stunning visuals of its lava surging were captured.

Kilaeua Volcano erupted on Friday. It’s been doing that for 30 years, but it’s rare to see its lava flows surging as rapidly as it did.

In video shot from a helicopter, giant streams of lava made its way along the cliffs. Kilauea is located on the southern part of the island of Hawai’i, known as Big Island.

It did not reach the ocean and posed no threat to nearby communities.