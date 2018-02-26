WATCH: Kilaeua Volcano rapid lava flows

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Feb 26 2018 05:08AM CST

Video Posted: Feb 27 2018 07:30AM CST

Updated: Feb 27 2018 07:44AM CST

KILAEUA VOLCANO, Hawaii - In Hawaii, one of its active volcanoes recently erupted, and stunning visuals of its lava surging were captured.

Kilaeua Volcano erupted on Friday. It’s been doing that for 30 years, but it’s rare to see its lava flows surging as rapidly as it did.

In video shot from a helicopter, giant streams of lava made its way along the cliffs. Kilauea is located on the southern part of the island of Hawai’i, known as Big Island.

It did not reach the ocean and posed no threat to nearby communities.

