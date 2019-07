- A phone thief sexually assaulted a woman near Millennium Park Tuesday after she chased him from a CTA Red Line station in the Loop.

The 27-year-old had just gotten off a Red Line train near State and Lake streets between 3 and 3:40 a.m. when a male suspect grabbed her phone and took off, according to Chicago police.

She chased him to the 100 block of East Randolph Street, where he sexually assaulted her, police said. The suspect then ran away.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.