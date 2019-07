- A 22-year-old woman was found bleeding on the street Thursday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

About 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a woman on the street in the 2300 block of North Halsted, Chicago police said. When they arrived, they found the woman with lacerations to her face and neck from an apparent knife attack.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a “sexually motivated” attack, but that the woman fought back and was not sexually assaulted.

Further details were not immediately known, as the woman has been unable to speak with detectives following the attack, police said.

The incident occurred near the DePaul University campus across the street from the music buildings, according to a campus safety alert on the university’s website. A university spokesperson said the woman is a recent DePaul graduate.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.