FedEx stands up for driver seen stopping flag-burners

Posted:Jan 28 2017 11:44AM CST

Updated:Jan 28 2017 03:24PM CST

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WTXF/FOX NEWS) - FedEx is backing a driver in Iowa who stopped flag-burning protesters from desecrating American flags in a confrontation caught on video that went viral, according to reports. Many on Twitter were calling him a hero.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported Friday the video showed Matt Uhrin in a FedEx uniform scuffling with a small group of protesters on a pedestrian mall in Iowa City on Thursday.

They were setting several American flags on fire to protest racial and social injustice, as well as U.S. imperialism, until the FedEx driver swooped in with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

He ended up saving two from being burned, and a heated exchange ensued, with the driver storming off with one of the flags.

His actions prompted praise on Twitter and led FedEx to issue a statement saying that Uhrin remains an employee and there were no plans to change his status, Fox & Friends reported Saturday.

An online petition Friday demanded that FedEx not fire Uhrin, the paper reported.

