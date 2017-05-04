Trump touts House health care bill, questions linger Politics Trump touts House health care bill, questions linger Republicans in the U.S. House voted Thursday to abolish many of Obamacare's most important provisions.

- Republicans in the U.S. House voted Thursday to abolish many of Obamacare's most important provisions. President Donald Trump called it a big victory for consumers and predicting that the Senate will soon send the bill to his desk.

Powerless to block the new health insurance proposal, congressional Democrats taunted majority Republicans, predicting some would lose their seats next year because of it. Wheaton's congressman Peter Roskam voted for it and at least two Democrats are already campaigning against him, including a breast cancer survivor from Barrington Hills.

Kelly Mazeski is a former chemist who plans to use roskam's vote against obamacare against him.

“I think it's time we hold Peter Roskam accountable for voting to make Americans pay more for less coverage in health care,” Mazeski said.

Roskam's spokesman responded: "Obamacare has already failed - if we do nothing...Millions of people will lose coverage."

Independent experts said millions would lose coverage under the Republican proposal. Younger Americans would likely see costs decline but older Americans face huge increases of up to $20,000-a-year in some states.

Experts also said the proposal lacks money needed to cover people with pre-existing conditions.

Republicans plan to convert Medicaid from an entitlement to a grant program, potentially costing Illinois tens of billions of dollars.

President Trump, however, predicted a happy outcome.

“I think most importantly, yes, premiums will be coming down. Yes, deductibles will be coming down but very importantly, it's a great plan. And ultimately, that's what it's all about,” Trump said.

People with private insurance through their employers are also set to face changes. The House Republican plan would allow employers to re-impose lifetime limits on medical benefits.

Before obamacare, about 60% of private health insurance had lifetime limits.