Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg will make the US's $15 million Paris climate deal payment to UN

NEW YORK CITY (Fox 32 News) - Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says his personal charity will pay the $15 million dollars that the United States would have sent to the United Nations as part of the Paris climate agreement.

Bloomberg's pledge aims to fill a significant funding gap that comes as a result of President Trump's announced withdrawal from the Paris agreement.

That would also cover proposed steep budget cuts for international programs including on programs on climate change.

Trump has said in the past that climate change is a hoax perpetuated by the Chinese.