<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423042868" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423042868" data-article-version="1.0">Biden says 'poor kids' just as bright as 'white kids' in latest gaffe</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423042868" data-article-version="1.0">Biden says 'poor kids' just as bright as 'white kids' in latest gaffe</h1> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden delivers a campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on August 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden delivers a campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on August 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423042868-423042542" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden delivers a campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on August 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden delivers a campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on August 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 11:51AM CDT</span></p> We choose truth over facts.”</p> <p>Biden, like all of the Democratic candidates, has put blame on President Trump’s rhetoric for playing a role in the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. He said Trump is “using the language of “ white nationalists. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404061" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Nwed%20EL%20PASO_DAYTON%20MASS%20SHOOTINGS%208_7_00.00.01.24_1565221926727.png_7579751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Nwed%20EL%20PASO_DAYTON%20MASS%20SHOOTINGS%208_7_00.00.01.24_1565221926727.png_7579751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Nwed%20EL%20PASO_DAYTON%20MASS%20SHOOTINGS%208_7_00.00.01.24_1565221926727.png_7579751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Nwed%20EL%20PASO_DAYTON%20MASS%20SHOOTINGS%208_7_00.00.01.24_1565221926727.png_7579751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/Nwed%20EL%20PASO_DAYTON%20MASS%20SHOOTINGS%208_7_00.00.01.24_1565221926727.png_7579751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.</p><p>Posts from a Twitter account that appeared to belong to Connor Betts, the 24-year-old Dayton shooter, endorsed communism, bemoaned Trump's election and supported Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president. Betts killed nine people including his sister Sunday before officers fatally shot him.</p><p>"If you look at Dayton, that was a person that supported, I guess you would say, Bernie Sanders, I understood; antifa, I understood; Elizabeth Warren, I understood," Trump said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/some-skeptical-as-trump-prepares-to-visit-sites-of-shootings_" title="Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso" data-articleId="422621179" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GettyImages-1160116334_1565191175313_7578360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GettyImages-1160116334_1565191175313_7578360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GettyImages-1160116334_1565191175313_7578360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GettyImages-1160116334_1565191175313_7578360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GettyImages-1160116334_1565191175313_7578360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US President Donald Trump, with US First Lady Melania Trump, boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 7 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:17AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - President Donald Trump defended his rhetoric Wednesday as he headed out to offer a message of healing and unity in El Paso and Dayton, where he was to be met by unusual hostility from people who fault his own incendiary words as contributing to last weekend's mass shootings.</p><p>The mayors of both cities were calling for Trump to change the way he talks about immigrants. Multiple protests were planned. And Democratic presidential candidates continued to criticize him, including former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who will address a counter-rally in his hometown of El Paso during the president's visit.</p><p>As he left the White House, Trump defended his rhetoric while strongly criticizing those who say he bears some responsibility for the nation's divisions, returning to political arguing even as he called for unity.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-claims-he-wants-strong-background-checks-on-guns_" title="Trump claims he wants stronger gun measures, doesn't say how" data-articleId="422210839" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump claims he wants stronger gun measures, doesn't say how</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 06:43AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 06:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump claimed Monday he wanted Washington to "come together" after two weekend mass shootings on legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he provided no details and previous gun control measures have languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.</p><p>Trump, who will make remarks later Monday, tweeted about the weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio that left 29 dead and dozens wounded. He said: "We can never forget them, and those many who came before them."</p><p>....this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/stunned-woman-captures-viral-moments-of-garden-spider-killing-sucking-blood-of-bat-outside-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/spider%20bat%20THUMB_1565384971363.jpg_7584256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Annette Alaniz Guajardo, of Poteet, Texas, captured a garden spider about the size of her palm killing and sucking the blood of a bat that was trapped in its web on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: Annette Alaniz Guajardo)" title="spider bat THUMB_1565384971363.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stunned woman captures viral moments of garden spider killing, sucking blood of bat outside home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/maryland-state-police-investigating-video-where-trooper-rips-out-car-window"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wttg-trooper%20breaks%20window-080919_1565378762035.JPG_7584340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wttg-trooper breaks window-080919_1565378762035.JPG-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Maryland State Police investigating video where trooper rips out car window</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/child-mother-burned-in-west-pullman-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Indiana_1565382346008_7584371_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Three children and two adults were injured in a fire Aug. 9, 2019, in the 12100 block of South Indiana Avenue. | Chicago Fire Department" title="West-pullman-fire.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy badly burned among 5 hurt in West Pullman fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michigan-police-officer-on-leave-after-kkk-items-found-in-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/fox17-kkk%20application-080919_1565361948093.JPG_7583816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rob Mathis snapped this picture after seeing a framed application to the KKK inside a home that was for sale by a Muskegon Police Officer. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/spider%20bat%20THUMB_1565384971363.jpg_7584256_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/spider%20bat%20THUMB_1565384971363.jpg_7584256_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/spider%20bat%20THUMB_1565384971363.jpg_7584256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/spider%20bat%20THUMB_1565384971363.jpg_7584256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Annette&#x20;Alaniz&#x20;Guajardo&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Poteet&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;captured&#x20;a&#x20;garden&#x20;spider&#x20;about&#x20;the&#x20;size&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;palm&#x20;killing&#x20;and&#x20;sucking&#x20;the&#x20;blood&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;bat&#x20;that&#x20;was&#x20;trapped&#x20;in&#x20;its&#x20;web&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Annette&#x20;Alaniz&#x20;Guajardo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Stunned woman captures viral moments of garden spider killing, sucking blood of bat outside home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-robbing-woman-he-followed-from-rogers-park-cta-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/borbor-sesay_1565386292250_7584414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/borbor-sesay_1565386292250_7584414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/borbor-sesay_1565386292250_7584414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/borbor-sesay_1565386292250_7584414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/borbor-sesay_1565386292250_7584414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Borbor&#x20;Sesay&#x20;arrest&#x20;photo&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged with sexually assaulting, robbing woman he followed from Rogers Park CTA station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/family-of-slain-chinese-scholar-holds-memorial-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yingying&#x20;Zhang" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of slain Chinese scholar holds memorial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/boy-14-accused-of-killing-friend-while-handling-gun-in-bensenville" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/10/police-crime-tape_1499690798088_3749132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2u9qruG" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, 14, accused of killing friend while handling gun in Bensenville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/person-hospitalized-for-evaluation-after-nw-side-barricade-situation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_160_90.png" <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 