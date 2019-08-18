"We have to beat Donald Trump and all the polls agree Joe Biden is the strongest Democrat to do the job. No one is more qualified. For eight years President Obama and Vice President Biden were an administration America could be proud of," the announcer says.
Biden's campaign says it's spending in the high six figures to air the commercial in the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, and Sioux City TV markets in Iowa. And they add it's part of a broader broadcast and digital media campaign in the coming weeks.
Biden's not the first top-tier candidate to go up on the airwaves with TV commercials. Sen. Kamala Harris of California aired ads in Iowa earlier this month.
Billionaire environmental and progressive activist Tom Steyer – who declared his candidacy in early July – spent seven figures to run commercials in Iowa and New Hampshire as well as on national cable TV at the end of last month.
MORE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Aug 18 2019 07:52PM CDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 08:56PM CDT
President Donald Trump dismissed concerns of recession on Sunday and offered an optimistic outlook for the economy after last week's steep drop in the financial markets.
"I don't think we're having a recession," Trump told reporters as he returned to Washington from his New Jersey golf club. "We're doing tremendously well. Our consumers are rich. I gave a tremendous tax cut and they're loaded up with money."
A strong economy is key to Trump's re-election prospects. Consumer confidence has dropped 6.4% since July. The president has spent most of the week at his golf club in New Jersey with much of his tweeting focused on talking up the economy.
Posted Aug 18 2019 04:54PM CDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 05:42PM CDT
President Donald Trump says the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark came up in conversations within his administration and that it's essentially "a large real estate deal."
The semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it's not for sale.
In remarks to reporters Sunday, Trump cast the possible purchase as a strategic move by the U.S. but not a top priority for his administration.
Posted Aug 17 2019 02:31PM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 09:45PM CDT
Police arrested at least 13 people and seized metal poles, bear spray and other weapons Saturday as hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland, Oregon.
Authorities closed bridges and streets to try to keep the rival groups apart. They were largely successful.
"This was a dynamic event with demonstrators frequently moving from one part of the city to another," Mayor Ted Wheeler said at an evening news conference.