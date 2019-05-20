< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers on reform pledge (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 03:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407986447" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Newly installed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot moved to enact a reform pledge she made during her campaign.</p> <p>Lightfoot signed an executive order Monday afternoon limiting aldermanic prerogative. That's the custom that allows each alderman to direct zoning and period decisions in the ward the politician represents.</p> <p>During the signing ceremony following her swearing in, Lightfoot said signing the order ensures equitable services are delivered to all of the city's communities. The order streamlines administrative decisions made by eliminating the aldermanic veto while preserving aldermanic voice in departmental decisions.</p> <p>Lightfoot's stance has drawn criticism from some longtime aldermen, with one, Anthony Beale, accusing her of painting the City Council with a broad brush.</p> <p>Lightfoot joked during her inaugural address that "putting Chicago government and integrity in the same sentence may seem a little strange." vows big reforms" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Lori_Lightfoot_takes_oath_as_Chicago_may_0_7291738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Lori_Lightfoot_takes_oath_as_Chicago_may_0_7291738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Lori_Lightfoot_takes_oath_as_Chicago_may_0_7291738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Lori_Lightfoot_takes_oath_as_Chicago_may_0_7291738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Lori_Lightfoot_takes_oath_as_Chicago_may_0_7291738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lori Lightfoot gives her inaugural address after taking the oath to become Chicago's 56th mayor." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lori Lightfoot sworn in as Chicago mayor; vows big reforms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 11:39AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 04:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lori Lightfoot told aldermen and other city powerbrokers assembled at her inauguration Monday as Chicago's first black woman mayor that she meant what she said on the campaign trial about top-to-bottom reforms in the nation's third largest city.</p><p>"For years, they've said Chicago ain't ready for reform," said Lightfoot, speaking minutes after her swearing-in at the Wintrust Arena. "Well, get ready, because reform is here."</p><p>She spoke about curtailing some powers of city council members to lessen temptations for corruption and that structural changes to reduce gun violence would be among her top her priorities. Hours later, signed an executive order limiting aldermanic prerogative, a custom that allows each alderman to direct zoning and period decisions in their ward.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/border-patrol-plans-to-fly-immigrants-to-florida" title="Border Patrol dumps plans to fly immigrants to Florida" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection&nbsp;processing center for possible separation&nbsp;(John Moore/Getty)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Border Patrol dumps plans to fly immigrants to Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 02:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 03:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that President Donald Trump told him he didn't approve and wouldn't authorize to fly hundreds of immigrants from the Mexican border to South Florida on a weekly basis.</p><p>The governor' spokeswoman Helen Ferre said DeSantis spoke with Trump on Saturday, two days after local officials reacted with alarm to a U.S. Border Patrol notification that 1,000 migrants could be sent to Palm Beach and Broward counties starting in about two weeks.</p><p>Despite the acknowledgment by acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Sunday that federal officials notified local officials of the possibility that migrants would be flown, Trump later blamed the media for "false reporting."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/president-trump-tells-anti-abortion-activists-to-stay-united-for-2020" title="President Trump tells anti-abortion activists to stay united for 2020" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Trump%20National%20Day%20of%20Prayer%20Service_1556845809431.jpg_7213648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Trump%20National%20Day%20of%20Prayer%20Service_1556845809431.jpg_7213648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Trump%20National%20Day%20of%20Prayer%20Service_1556845809431.jpg_7213648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Trump%20National%20Day%20of%20Prayer%20Service_1556845809431.jpg_7213648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Trump%20National%20Day%20of%20Prayer%20Service_1556845809431.jpg_7213648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a National Day of Prayer service in the Rose Garden at the White House May 02, 2019 in Washington, DC.&nbsp;(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump tells anti-abortion activists to stay united for 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 02:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 03:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With Alabama's restrictive new abortion law stirring divisions on the right, President Donald Trump is imploring anti-abortion activists to stay united for the 2020 election.</p><p>Trump says gains by anti-abortion activists will "rapidly disappear" if, as he put it in a tweet, "we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one."</p><p>Disagreement among Republicans is becoming apparent over Alabama's law, which forbids abortion in almost all circumstances, even in cases of rape and incest. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-delivers-on-reform-pledge" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20lori%20lightfoot_1558385958131.jpg_7292283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20lori%20lightfoot_1558385958131.jpg_7292283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20lori%20lightfoot_1558385958131.jpg_7292283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20lori%20lightfoot_1558385958131.jpg_7292283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20lori%20lightfoot_1558385958131.jpg_7292283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers on reform pledge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-selling-drugs-in-fatal-st-charles-overdose" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jose%20Charles_1558384406661.jpg_7292220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jose%20Charles_1558384406661.jpg_7292220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jose%20Charles_1558384406661.jpg_7292220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jose%20Charles_1558384406661.jpg_7292220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/Jose%20Charles_1558384406661.jpg_7292220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged with selling drugs in fatal St. Charles overdose</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-trying-to-identify-suburban-robbery-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/11e_1558384238144_7292213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/11e_1558384238144_7292213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/11e_1558384238144_7292213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/11e_1558384238144_7292213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/11e_1558384238144_7292213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Downers&#x20;Grove&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police trying to identify suburban robbery suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/florida-couple-left-veteran-82-suicidal-after-emptying-his-bank-account-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/henry-dushan-sbs_1558383660304_7291898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/henry-dushan-sbs_1558383660304_7291898_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/henry-dushan-sbs_1558383660304_7291898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/henry-dushan-sbs_1558383660304_7291898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/henry-dushan-sbs_1558383660304_7291898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida couple left veteran, 82, suicidal after emptying his bank account, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/american-style-company-launches-jacksonville-jort-jeado-denim-swimwear" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%2020190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg_7291397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%2020190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg_7291397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%2020190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg_7291397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%2020190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg_7291397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/20/THUMB%2020190307_M_LeisureSwim_SpringShoot_MiamiHouse_MLR_CA5A9656_1558378400093.jpg_7291397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;clothing&#x20;company&#x20;Shinesty&#x20;is&#x20;offering&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Jeado&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;and&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Jacksonville&#x20;Jort&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;for&#x20;men&#x20;and&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Jeankini&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;for&#x20;women&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Shinesty&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'American style': Company launches denim swimwear just in time before summer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 