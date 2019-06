President Trump plans to launch his re-election campaign on Tuesday amid a new Fox News poll that shows him losing to major Democratic candidates.

The poll, which was taken from June 9 to June 12, shows former vice president Joe Biden beating Trump 49 to 39 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders would beat Trump 49 to 40 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren would beat Trump 43 to 41 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris would beat Trump 43 to 41 percent.

And South Bend Mayor and Afghanistan war veteran Pete Buttigieg would beat Trump 41 to 40 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus three points.

