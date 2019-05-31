< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** -->
<script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=16410241"></script> .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary Illinois Legislature rushes to complete huge to-do list Posted May 31 2019 09:35PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 09:49PM CDT 31 2019 09:38PM Posted May 31 2019 09:35PM CDT
Video Posted May 31 2019 09:38PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 09:49PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410227541-410230912" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) (AP)</strong> - Illinois lawmakers are rushing to complete their spring session chocked full of hot button issues. The session was supposed to end Friday but was extended into the weekend.</p><p>They have checked off two historic votes on their to-do list. Legislators approved asking voters to decide in next year's election whether to change the state Constitution to allow replacing a flat-rate income tax with a graduated one based on income. And Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he will sign a law to make Illinois the 11th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use.</p><p>Here's a look at what's been done and - despite Democratic control of every segment of state government - what remains to be done.</p><p>GRADUATED INCOME TAX</p><p>The Legislature voted to send a constitutional amendment to the November 2020 ballot asking voters whether they want to switch from a flat-rate income tax to one based on income. If approved, the new scaled approach would take effect in January 2021.</p><p>In separate action, Pritzker was sent legislation establishing the rates should the new system be enacted. They top out at 7.99% for the state's wealthiest residents. Pritzker contends that 97% of taxpayers will pay no more than they do now because those earning less than $250,000 would pay, at most, the current 4.95% rate that applies to the flat tax.</p><p>MARIJUANA</p><p>With House approval Friday, Pritzker will get legislation to allow residents to buy and possess up to one ounce (30 grams) of marijuana for personal use. Pritzker is expected to sign the measure to make Illinois the 11th state, along with the District of Columbia, to allow recreational use.</p><p>Supporters say the new law also will remedy to past injustices to minorities who were disproportionately affected by the war on drugs. The plan allows scrubbing of criminal records for anyone convicted of possessing 30 grams of marijuana or less and offers incentives to minority investors who want to enter what will likely be a burgeoning new marijuana industry.</p><p>BUDGET</p><p>Pritzker proposed in February a $39 billion spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1. He initially called for a variety of new revenue sources, including $212 million from legalized sports betting and $170 million from licensing fees from a startup marijuana industry.</p><p>But Sen. Heather Steans, a Chicago Democrat and budget negotiator, said this week that lawmakers had crafted a balanced plan that doesn't rely on any of the proposed new sources. According to estimates from sponsors, the marijuana measure will limit first-year revenue to $58 million .</p><p>Discussion on the budget began Friday night.</p><p>STATE CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM</p><p>Pritzker has outlined a preliminary plan for a six-year, $41.5 billion state construction program to fix and build roads, bridges, mass transit, schools and other public works. It calls for a panoply of new and increased taxes, such as doubling the gas tax to 38 cents per gallon and vehicle registration fees for the newest cars to $199 a year.</p><p>House members meeting in committee Friday night noted that the plan has jettisoned potentially contentious taxes, such as a $1-a-ride fee for ride-sharing services and a 7% tax on cable, satellite, and streaming video services.</p><p>GAMBLING EXPANSION/SPORTS BETTING</p><p>There's been no shortage of discussion about a proposal to legalize sports betting after the U.S. Supreme Court OK'd it outside of Nevada in a ruling last year. The plan for Illinois surfaced Friday night. So did a proposal for expanding existing gambling, likely featuring added casinos in places such as Chicago and its south suburbs, Rockford and Danville, and expanding table games at horse racing racks. The construction program is counting on that revenue</p><p>ABORTION PROTECTIONS</p><p>After at least a half-dozen Republican-controlled states have adopted steep restrictions on abortion , Illinois Democrats have answered with legislation to provide statutory protections for the procedure. The House adopted the legislation which rescinds prohibitions on some late-term abortions and 45-year-old restrictions such as criminal charges against doctors who perform abortions, none of which has been enforced because of court orders.</p><p>The Senate has yet to take it up. Pritzker expected to sign" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/Illinois_Legislature_rushes_to_complete__0_7342206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/Illinois_Legislature_rushes_to_complete__0_7342206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/Illinois_Legislature_rushes_to_complete__0_7342206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/Illinois_Legislature_rushes_to_complete__0_7342206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/Illinois_Legislature_rushes_to_complete__0_7342206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Illinois lawmakers are rushing to complete their spring session chocked full of hot button issues. The session was supposed to end Friday but was extended into the weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois House approves recreational marijuana bill; Pritzker expected to sign</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:00AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Illinois House voted Friday -- 66 to 47 -- to approve a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana across the state.</p><p>The bill, which would go into effect Jan. 1, 2020, is heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk. He's expected to sign the measure into law. During his gubernatorial campaign, Pritzker said he would move to sign a legalization bill "nearly right away."</p><p>Pritzker can legalize recreational marijuana simply by signing legislation passed by lawmakers in the general assembly. Illinois residents do not have to vote to approve the measure.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/president-trump-to-hold-rally-in-downtown-orlando-june-18" title="President Trump to announce re-election bid in Orlando on June 18" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump to announce re-election bid in Orlando on June 18</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:27AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump is coming back to Orlando.</p><p>The president has a re-election campaign rally planned for June 18 in Downtown Orlando at the Amway Center. FOX 35 confirmed with Mayor Buddy Dyer's office that the Trump campaign team signed an agreement to rent the Amway Center, for a cost of $145,000. </p><p>President Trump on Friday tweeted that he would use the event to officially launch his bid for a second presidential term and would be joined by First Lady Melania and Vice President Mike Pence.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/illinois-house-oks-tax-rates-for-proposed-graduated-scale" title="Illinois House OKs tax rates for proposed graduated scale" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois House OKs tax rates for proposed graduated scale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democrats who control the Illinois House on Thursday approved tiered income-tax rates that would take effect if voters opt for revamping state taxation to hit higher incomes harder, a plan they say is aimed at attacking the state's crippling debt.</p><p>The 67-48 vote followed blistering criticism from Republicans. They claimed it's not the ticket to financial stability that Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker promises, but to runaway government spending.</p><p>The vote came on the next-to-last day of the General Assembly's spring session and finalized a Pritzker campaign centerpiece. The plan would replace the current 4.95% flat rate with a progressive scale topping out at 7.99% for the wealthiest residents of Illinois.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/illinois-legislature-rushes-to-complete-huge-to-do-list"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="springfield lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illinois Legislature rushes to complete huge to-do list</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-says-baby-cut-from-mother-s-womb-is-breathing-on-his-own"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="marlen ochoa-lopez baby 1"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family says baby cut from mom's womb breathed on his own without help from machine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kim-foxx-releases-jussie-smollett-files-offers-recusal-explanation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kim Foxx releases Jussie Smollett files, offers recusal explanation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sign marks the location of a Costco store on December 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Costco is expected to report its fiscal 1Q19 on December 13. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="1072266090_1559344559812-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, trade war between US and China</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/illinois-legislature-rushes-to-complete-huge-to-do-list" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/springfield%20lawmakers_1559357337817.jpg_7342234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Illinois Legislature rushes to complete huge to-do list</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-says-baby-cut-from-mother-s-womb-is-breathing-on-his-own" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family says baby cut from mom's womb breathed on his own without help from machine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/suspect-shoved-man-onto-train-tracks-for-being-white-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect shoved man onto train tracks for being white, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cameras-placed-along-chicago-expressway-in-fight-against-drug-sales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cameras placed along Chicago expressway in fight against drug sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/11-new-sex-assault-charges-up-legal-ante-for-singer-r-kelly" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Singer&#x20;R&#x2e;&#x20;Kelly&#x20;appears&#x20;in&#x20;court&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;hearing&#x20;to&#x20;request&#x20;that&#x20;he&#x20;be&#x20;allowed&#x20;to&#x20;travel&#x20;to&#x20;Dubai&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Leighton&#x20;Criminal&#x20;Court&#x20;Building&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;E&#x2e;&#x20;Jason&#x20;Wambsgans-Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. 