- She was last week's surprise first-place finisher in the first round of voting for mayor.

Now, Lori Lightfoot's vowing to fight back against what she called her runoff rival's attempt to "demonize me."

Mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle and her allies are spending big on attack ads that claim Lightfoot shouldn't be mayor because she's a, "corporate lawyer."

Lightfoot drew laughter at a North Side progressive stronghold Tuesday night when she suggested Preckwinkle and Preckwinkle's deep-pocketed allies are panicking now that one voter opinion survey shows Lightfoot leading by a landslide.

Speaking at a gathering hosted by progressive journalists Ben Joravsky and Mick Dumke, Lightfoot was alternately indignant at Preckwinkle's attacks on her and walking a fine line in describing her own planned counter attack.

Still, she's being heavily outspent by Preckwinkle and her union allies.