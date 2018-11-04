< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story413069748" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413069748" data-article-version="1.0">Trump claims 'Obama had to know about' efforts to undermine presidency</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By Gregg Re | Fox News </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/politics/trump-claims-obama-had-to-know-about-efforts-to-undermine-presidency" addthis:title="Trump claims 'Obama had to know about' efforts to undermine presidency"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413069748.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413069748");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413069748-370698406"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(R)&nbsp;Pres. Trump at campaign rally in Pensacola, Fla, 11/3/2018.&nbsp;(Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty) (L)&nbsp;Former Pres.Obama at&nbsp;campaign rally for Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray in Cleveland, Ohio, 9/13/2018&nbsp;(Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(R) Pres. Trump at campaign rally in Pensacola, Fla, 11/3/2018. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty) (L) Former Pres.Obama at campaign rally for Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray in Cleveland, Ohio, 9/13/2018 (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413069748-370698406" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(R)&nbsp;Pres. Trump at campaign rally in Pensacola, Fla, 11/3/2018.&nbsp;(Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty) (L)&nbsp;Former Pres.Obama at&nbsp;campaign rally for Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray in Cleveland, Ohio, 9/13/2018&nbsp;(Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(R) Pres. Trump at campaign rally in Pensacola, Fla, 11/3/2018. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty) (L) Former Pres.Obama at campaign rally for Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray in Cleveland, Ohio, 9/13/2018 (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/politics/trump-claims-obama-had-to-know-about-efforts-to-undermine-presidency?fb_comment_id=fbc_2030504767054087_2030603287044235_2030603287044235">Gregg Re | Fox News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413069748" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - President Trump, in <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/week-transcript-16-19-president-donald-trump-rep/story?id=63738621" target="_blank">remarks broadcast Sunday</a>, said former President Obama "certainly must have known about" what he characterized as high-level efforts by "FBI guys that were low-lifes" and other intelligence operatives to undermine his presidency.</p> <p>Speaking in a <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-reiterates-that-mueller-cleared-him-of-collusion-and-obstruction-during-tense-interview" target="_blank">contentious</a> interview with ABC News’ "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, Trump blunted his accusation by adding, "I'm not gonna make that statement quite yet." But, as two Justice Department inquiries actively probe the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, Trump hinted more facts would soon come out.</p> <p>"You clearly believe there was a group of people working against you," Stephanopoulos asked. "Do you think President Obama was behind it?"</p> <p>"I would say that he certainly must have known about it because it went very high up in the chain," Trump responded. "But, you're gonna find that out. I'm not gonna make that statement quite yet. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox News poll on election June 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fox News poll shows Biden, Sanders, Warren beating Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 04:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump plans to launch his re-election campaign on Tuesday amid a new Fox News poll that shows him losing to major Democratic candidates.</p><p>The poll , which was taken from June 9 to June 12, shows former vice president Joe Biden beating Trump 49 to 39 percent. </p><p>Sen. Bernie Sanders would beat Trump 49 to 40 percent. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/trump-backs-bill-to-ban-flag-burning-a-no-brainer" title="Trump backs bill to ban flag-burning: ‘A no brainer!'" data-articleId="412999029" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump backs bill to ban flag-burning: ‘A no brainer!'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 04:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some Republicans in Congress on Friday reintroduced a proposal calling for a ban on burning the American flag – and they’ve already won an endorsement from President Trump.</p><p>“All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer!,” the president wrote in a Twitter message Saturday.</p><p>All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-to-speak-at-lbgtq-gala-appear-on-colbert-show" title="Mayor Lightfoot to speak at LBGTQ gala, appear on Colbert show" data-articleId="412858318" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lightfoot_1559614205494_7349310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lightfoot_1559614205494_7349310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lightfoot_1559614205494_7349310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lightfoot_1559614205494_7349310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/03/lightfoot_1559614205494_7349310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayor Lightfoot to speak at LBGTQ gala, appear on Colbert show</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 11:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lori Lightfoot made national headlines when she was elected mayor of Chicago and now she's heading to the Big Apple to appear on national television.</p><p>The Chicago Tribune reports that Lightfoot is going to New York City for three days - with part of one of those days appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."</p><p>The openly gay mayor will appear as a special guest speaker at the Democratic National Committee's annual LGBTQ Gala to pay tribute to the growing number of LGBTQ people elected to Congress.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/new-lane-configuration-to-take-effect-monday-at-jane-byrne-interchange-reconstruction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Eisenhower_Jane_Byrne_construction_0_7404035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Eisenhower_Jane_Byrne_construction_0_20190617022045"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New lane configuration taking effect at Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/633-divers-at-beach-break-world-record-for-largest-underwater-cleanup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/JACK%20FISHMAN%20jackfish44%20instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png_7403454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Jack Fishman and @jackfish44/ Instagram" title="JACK FISHMAN jackfish44 instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>633 divers at beach break world record for largest underwater cleanup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/01/05/GETTY-Chicago-police-car_1515196858054_4775914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Transgender woman alleges former Chicago cop of sex crime</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/gloria-vanderbilt-heiress-jeans-queen-dies-at-95-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/1_1560782288051_7404670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shooting-reported-at-dallas-federal-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shooting&#x20;suspect&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Earle&#x20;Cabell&#x20;Federal&#x20;Building&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;Lane&#x20;Brown&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man in custody after shooting at Dallas federal building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-claims-obama-had-to-know-about-efforts-to-undermine-presidency" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/04/TRUMP-OBAMA-CAMPAIGN-GETTY_1541359384303_6344177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;R&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Pres&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;at&#x20;campaign&#x20;rally&#x20;in&#x20;Pensacola&#x2c;&#x20;Fla&#x2c;&#x20;11&#x2f;3&#x2f;2018&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wallheiser&#x2f;Getty&#x29;&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Former&#x20;Pres&#x2e;Obama&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;campaign&#x20;rally&#x20;for&#x20;Ohio&#x20;Gubernatorial&#x20;candidate&#x20;Richard&#x20;Cordray&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2c;&#x20;9&#x2f;13&#x2f;2018&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Angelo&#x20;Merendino&#x2f;Getty&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump claims 'Obama had to know about' efforts to undermine presidency</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/trial-in-slaying-in-illinois-of-scholar-from-china-continues-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yingying&#x20;Zhang" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trial in slaying in Illinois of scholar from China 