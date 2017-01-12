'Ripped ref' from Clemson-Alabama says he didn't work out before the game

- An amusing sideshow during Monday's (very long) College Football Playoff championship game between Clemson and Alabama was the social media response to head referee Mike Defee's impressive physique and humongous biceps. For example:

"Hello GNC? Yes, I'm calling to check on the status of my order" #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Di3rSbRfkf — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) January 10, 2017

Saw head ref Mike Defee. Thought I had turned WWE raw on #swole #nationalchampionship pic.twitter.com/OyPQ4JoAmf — Coach Bell (@RealCoachBell65) January 10, 2017

The Beaumont Enterprise reports the 55-year-old returned to his day job on Tuesday at an industrial company in Texas, where his co-workers greeted him wearing shirts that read "I work for Mike 'the Arms' Defee."

Defee was ecstatic to get the opportunity to work the championship game, calling it "the pinnacle of our sport," and didn't know until a flurry of text messages after the game that his musculature had become a bit of a phenomenon. (#MuscleRef)

"It's just when you get on that big of stage, stuff like that happens," Defee said. "Players used to come up and say, 'How much do you bench?'"

