Cubs introduce Wrigley Field Seat Sale

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs announced the Wrigley Field Seat Sale for fans looking to own a unique piece of Wrigley Field history. The Wrigley Field Seat Sale will feature limited quantities of seat sets removed and replaced from the ballpark as part of the Cubs’ ongoing effort to restore and modernize Wrigley Field, known as The 1060 Project.

Several sections of ballpark seats will be removed and replaced through the duration of the project, and will be made available for purchase. The removal and replacement of seats began during the 2015 offseason and most recently took place at the start of the 2016 offseason.

Starting Friday, February 3, fans will be able to purchase 2015 and 2016 seats removed from the ballpark through the Wrigley Field Seat Sale. Seats will be available to purchase as two-seat sets and have been authenticated with Major League Baseball’s seal of authenticity. Each seat set purchased will include a certificate of authenticity and a hologram on the seat back signifying its authentication by Major League Baseball.

These collectible seats were removed from several sections including the Terrace Reserved, Terrace Box and Field Box, and feature two ballpark riser-mounted seats attached to metal “L” shaped brackets. Seat sets removed in the 2015 offseason cost $799, and a smaller quantity of seat sets removed in the 2016 offseason cost $899. Shipping will cost $132.99 per seat set in the continental United States. Pick-up is unavailable.

For more information about the Wrigley Field Seat Sale or to purchase seat sets, please visit www.cubs.com/seatsale