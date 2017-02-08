Bears release 2017 season ticket prices

CHICAGO (FOX32) - Season ticket holders for the Chicago Bears should expect to receive 2017 ticket prices beginning today.

There has not been an increase in price for season ticket holders since 2014; however the Bears have announced that all sections within Soldier Field will see price adjustments this year. The majority will see a 1-4% increase, which some will see a price decrease.

Variable tickets prices will continue for the 2017 season; however the details of the pricing tiers will be announced with the release of the 2017 NFL schedule in April.

Season ticket holders can log in to their accounts to use the online payment options by visiting ChicagoBears.com – payments by check will be accepted as well. Full payment is due by March 31st.

The Bears 2017 will include home match-ups against three NFC North rivals – Green Bay, Minnesota, and Detroit, as well as Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburg, and San Francisco.