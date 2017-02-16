WATCH: Greg Maddux pulls off impressive prank on Kris Bryant during batting practice

FOX SPORTS - Kris Bryant thought he was shooting a pretty standard baseball workout video earlier this week in Las Vegas. But the people at Red Bull had a better plan, enlisting Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux to prank the Cubs third baseman by posing as a bearded (and chatty) sound guy.

When the batting practice pitcher is suddenly called away for a conflict, the sound guy volunteers to step in, much to Bryant’s surprise.

Maddux is currently the pitching coach for the UNLV baseball team. From the looks of it, the 50-year-old still has some pretty decent movement on his legendary curveball.

