20 die-hard Cubs fans to hand out WS championship rings to team

FOX 32 NEWS - Twenty Chicago Cubs fans are about to get the thrill of a lifetime.

They have won the chance to be on the field and help give the team their World Series rings.

If watching the Cubs win the World Series for the first time in more than a century wasn't enough, these fans are pinching themselves over this opportunity.

"I won the chance to give one of the players the ring, the championship World Series ring,” said Joanne Harrer.



Twenty lucky, die-hard Cubs fans are getting the opportunity to hand out World Series championship rings to the team on April 12th. They won a contest after their family and friends nominated them on Twitter using the hashtag, #CubsRingBearer.

The Cubs say they received more than 1,500 video nominations.

Lifelong fan Joanne Harrer wasn't sure she would see this in her lifetime. That’s why when her granddaughter, Amanda, nominated her, she thought that it was a long shot.

"I still don't believe it, this is just amazing and I'm so happy,” said Harrer.



Die-hard Cubs fan Paul Crawly Dzien from Bartlett is also among the lucky few. He says he would love to give a ring to Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

"I just want to say thanks him for helping put this together, being the Captain of this ship and now we're celebrating. It's going to be a fun celebration,” Dzien said.



Harrer can't decide who she really wants to give a ring to.

"I said RIzzo, then I said Grandpa, and then I said Zobrist and you know what, I'll be happy with anybody. Any one of them. Just to be there. I don't know what I’m going to do, I'm going to hug em all if I can,” Harrer said.

The winners who are traveling to Chicago for the ceremony will receive complimentary accommodations, transportation, and two tickets to the April 12th ring ceremony.