Eagles sign WR Alshon Jeffery to 1-year deal

CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - The Philadelphia Eagles have signed free-agent wide receiver and former Chicago Bear Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal.

The deal is reportedly worth $14 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Jeffery turned down a multi-year deal with Minnesota.

"Alshon Jeffery turned down a multi-year deal with more security from Vikings, but he is betting himself long term with the Eagles and [Carson] Wentz," Rapoport tweeted.

