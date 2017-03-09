Eagles sign WR Alshon Jeffery to 1-year deal

CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - The Philadelphia Eagles have signed free-agent wide receiver and former Chicago Bear Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal.
The Eagles announced they had agreed to terms with the former Chicago Bear on their official Twitter account.
The deal is reportedly worth $14 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Jeffery turned down a multi-year deal with Minnesota.
"Alshon Jeffery turned down a multi-year deal with more security from Vikings, but he is betting himself long term with the Eagles and [Carson] Wentz," Rapoport tweeted.
More details as they become available.
#Eagles and WR Alshon Jeffery have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/xRL0j7J73H— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 9, 2017
#ThankYouAlshon pic.twitter.com/NN1WAH5kVZ— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 9, 2017