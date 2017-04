Cubs set Opening Day roster against Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs have set their Opening Day 25-man roster in advance of their 2017 season opener Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.



The Cubs have placed left-handed pitcher Brian Duensing on the 10-day disabled list with lower back spasms, retroactive to March 30.



Here is a look at the Cubs 2017 Opening Day roster:



PITCHERS (12 + 1 DL)

6-Carl Edwards Jr., RHP

19-Koji Uehara, RHP

28-Kyle Hendricks, RHP

32-Brian Duensing, LHP (10-Day DL)

34-Jon Lester, LHP

37-Brett Anderson, LHP

38-Mike Montgomery, LHP

41-John Lackey, RHP

46-Pedro Strop, RHP

49-Jake Arrieta, RHP

52-Justin Grimm, RHP

56-Hector Rondon, RHP

71-Wade Davis, RHP



CATCHERS (2)

40-Willson Contreras

47-Miguel Montero



INFIELDERS (6)

2-Tommy La Stella

9-Javier Báez

17-Kris Bryant

18-Ben Zobrist

27-Addison Russell

44-Anthony Rizzo



OUTFIELDERS (5)

5-Albert Almora Jr.

12-Kyle Schwarber

20-Matt Szczur

22-Jason Heyward

30-Jon Jay