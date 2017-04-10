Bears announce 2017 preseason schedule

LAKE FOREST, IL (FOX 32 News) — The Chicago Bears announced their opponents and weekends for the 2017 preseason Monday.

For the second consecutive season, the Bears open the 2017 preseason at Soldier Field versus the Denver Broncos. The Bears will then hit the road for back-to-back games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans before returning home to take on the Cleveland Browns.



Chicago’s 2017 preseason games will be produced and broadcast by the Chicago Bears Network with the exception of the Fox national broadcast at Tennessee on August 27. Exact dates and times for those contests will be announced at a later date. Each game broadcast by the Chicago Bears Network will be shown live on Fox32 Chicago and stations throughout the Midwest.

All four games will be broadcast on WBBM Radio (780 AM and 105.9 FM) with Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (color analyst) and Zach Zaidman (sideline reporter).