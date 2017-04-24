Bears 2017 single-game tickets on sale Monday

LAKE FOREST (FOX 32 News) - Chicago Bears single-game tickets will go on sale Monday.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Single-game tickets range from $77.00 to $614.00. Ticket limits will vary by game.

A full list of single-game ticket prices by game will be available at ChicagoBears.com/tickets, where the ticket purchasing process can begin.

This season, the Bears are scheduled to take on the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field during the preseason. Bears regular season matchups at home include the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Browns, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

For further information, please call the Chicago Bears Ticket Office at (847) 615-BEAR (2327).