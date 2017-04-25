Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after the 2017 season

- Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 14-time Most Popular Driver, will retire following the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday morning.

Earnhardt will address the media at 3 p.m. today.

Hendrick Motorsports will announce his replacement at a later date.

This is Earnhardt’s 18th full-time year in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

He is tied for 29th on NASCAR’s all-time race winner’s list with 26 career victories, including the 2004 and 2014 Daytona 500s.

Earnhardt has 13 pole positions and eight non-points wins (five in the Daytona 500 qualifying Duel, two in The Clash and one All-Star Race victory) and has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com