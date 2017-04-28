Larry Bird reportedly stepping down as Indiana Pacers president

FOX Sports - Larry Bird, who has been in and out of the Indiana Pacers’ front office for 25 years, reportedly is taking another step back – moving from team president to a consultant role.
According to Yahoo Sports, the 60-year-old Bird will be replaced by Kevin Pritchard, the team’s general manager.
Bird left the same role in 2012 for health reasons before returning a year later. There is no word yet what the impetus was for his latest move, but there’s no doubt his job was about to get a lot tougher with the team’s only star player, Paul George, able to hit free agency in the summer of 2018.
Larry Bird is stepping down as Pacers president, league sources tell @TheVertical. Kevin Pritchard will take over basketball operations.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 28, 2017