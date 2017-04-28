Larry Bird reportedly stepping down as Indiana Pacers president

- Larry Bird, who has been in and out of the Indiana Pacers’ front office for 25 years, reportedly is taking another step back – moving from team president to a consultant role.

According to Yahoo Sports, the 60-year-old Bird will be replaced by Kevin Pritchard, the team’s general manager.

Bird left the same role in 2012 for health reasons before returning a year later. There is no word yet what the impetus was for his latest move, but there’s no doubt his job was about to get a lot tougher with the team’s only star player, Paul George, able to hit free agency in the summer of 2018.

