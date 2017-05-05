Report: Jay Cutler joins NFL on FOX

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler won't find himself behind center next season. That's because he'll be in the broadcast booth, according to reports.

Peter Schrager, senior national writer for FoxSports.com, tweeted Friday that Cutler will hang up his cleats to join the FOX broadcast booth this season.

NEWS. It's official. Jay Cutler has been hired by @nflonfox . Will join Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis in the booth this season. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 5, 2017

Schrager says Cutler will join Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis on NFL on Fox this season.

After being cut by the Bears, Cutler couldn't find a team to sign with this offseason. Now following in the footsteps of Tony Romo, Cutler will begin a career in TV.

Cutler interviewed for the position earlier this week.