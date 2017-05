- Always Dreaming won the 143rd Kentucky Derby on Saturday, raced over a sloppy track at Churchill Downs.

The winning time for the 1 1/4 miles in the Run for the Roses was 2:03.59

Trainer Todd Pletcher won the Derby for the second time. John Velazquez was the jockey.

Always Dreaming was sent off at 9-2 odds in the field of 20.

Five horses were sent off at odds of less than 10-1.

Attendance on Derby Day was 158,070.