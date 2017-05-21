Brewers: Cubs postponed game due to rain, then it stopped raining

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - The Brewers are not happy that the Cubs postponed Saturday's game due to weather; the Milwaukee team believes the decision was made too early.



The game was called off around 11:30 a.m. Shortly after that, it stopped raining.



“Clearly, the Cubs were looking at a weather forecast that made them think it was going to rain,” Brewers manager David Stearns told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “Our weather forecast did not indicate that. I think there were five or seven other forecasts that also did not indicate that. We were a little surprised the game was called as early as it was. I’m sure they had their reasons to do it. Obviously, it didn’t rain"



The home team is in charge of weather games are postponed.



Cubs manager Joe Maddon told the Sentinel that after the game was postponed, he spent the entire day in his apartment and did not know the weather had cleared.



“So, that’s the beauty of weather forecasting, and around here it’s very difficult," Maddon said.



Scratch that, today's game vs. the #Brewers has been postponed due to weather. A make-up date has yet to be established. Save your tickets! pic.twitter.com/QHHH1DAwbj — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2017