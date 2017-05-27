Baseball Hall of Fame unveils Homer Simpson's plaque in Cooperstown

(Fox Sports) - The Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed its newest and undoubtedly oddest member on Saturday, as a part of Hall of Fame Classic weekend.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the fabled Homer at the Bat episode of the The Simpsons, the Hall opened its door for the beloved cartoon goofball. Here is Homers ceremonial Cooperstown plaque:

And a few of his Springfield Isotopes softball teammates showed up for the event:

A legendary reunion to celebrate Homer's "induction" into the Hall of Fame. #HOFHomer #HOFClassic pic.twitter.com/JcVGPJNlBB — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) May 27, 2017

Thats Steve Sax, Wade Boggs and Ozzie Smith. Not pictured: Don Mattingly and his sideburns.

Despite the Isotopes' major-league starpower, Homer was the hero of the championship game when he pinch-hits for Darryl Strawberry with the bases loaded and the score tied 43-43 in the bottom of the ninth. Homer forces in the winning run by being hit in the head and knocked unconscious by a pitch.

The Hall of Fame also will unveil a special Simpsons-themed exhibit at the museum this weekend.