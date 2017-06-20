Report: 'A legitimate possibility Hossa has played his final NHL game'

FOX 32 NEWS - Chicago Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa has possibly played his final NHL game and will be retiring, according to a report.

From Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: "According to several sources, there is a legitimate possibility Hossa has played his final NHL game. (He could not be reached for comment. Neither could his agent, Ritch Winter. The Blackhawks declined to comment.) Apparently, he suffers from a serious allergic reaction to the equipment he wears.

The sources who confirmed the allergy stressed not to make fun of it, with one saying, “It’s only funny to anyone who’s never had it.” Details are sketchy, because no one would give full information, but the medication necessary to combat the allergy is potent enough that doctors wanted his blood tested every few weeks to make sure there were no major side effects.

That’s very serious stuff, and word is doctors worried about Hossa taking the medicine for extended periods of time."

Hossa is 38 years old. Last season, he scored 26 goals and 45 points.

Marian Hossa Photo: Sarah A. / Flickr