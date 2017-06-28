Montero says goodbye to Cubs hours after blasting Arrieta

WASHINGTON (AP) - Catcher Miguel Montero is saying his goodbyes to the Cubs and city of Chicago.

Montero posted a series of tweets Wednesday, one day after blaming pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases by the Washington Nationals. The team had no immediate comment amid reports that the 33-year-old Montero was being designated for assignment.

Agent Paul Kinzer confirms Miguel Montero has been designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) June 28, 2017

"It was an honor to play for the Chicago Cubs organization," Montero tweeted. "Chicago will always be in my heart."

Montero has thrown out one of 31 potential base stealers this season, hitting .286 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 44 games.

Montero unloaded on Arrieta following the Cubs' 6-1 loss at Washington on Tuesday night, saying the Nationals were running all over the right-hander because they knew he was slow to the plate and that he was giving him no time to throw anyone out.

To the city of Chicago

Dear fans, today I say goodbye to the greatest fans. I want to thank you for the support. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017 It was an awesome ride. Winning the World Series was simply fantastic. Thank you to my teammates - good luck to everyone of you. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017 Thank you also to each staff member, it was an honor to play for the Chicago Cubs organization.

Chicago will always be in my heart — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017 #WeAreGood

Miguel Montero — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

"It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me, and when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn't give me any time," Montero said. "So it's just like, `Yeah, OK, Miggy can't throw nobody out,' but my pitcher doesn't hold anybody on."

"That's the reason why they were running left and right today because they know he was slow to the plate. Simple as that. It's a shame that it's my fault because I didn't throw anybody out."

Trea Turner stole four bases, Michael Taylor two and Anthony Rendon one for a Montreal Expos/Nationals franchise record. Montero had a throwing error that led to a run scoring. Washington manager Dusty Baker called Arrieta "a guy you can run on" and said Montero "isn't throwing like he was before," and Turner noted Arrieta's reputation for being "slower to the plate."

First baseman Anthony Rizzo said on ESPN1000-AM radio in Chicago that Montero's comments were unprofessional and not acceptable.

"We win as a team, we lose as a team," Rizzo said. "If you start pointing fingers, I think that just labels you as a selfish player. I disagree. I think we have another catcher that throws out anyone who steals."

Willson Contreras has thrown out 16 of 31 potential base stealers this season and is the Cubs' starting catcher. After the game, manager Joe Maddon said Arrieta and Montero working together was "an imperfect situation."

"It's not about the move to first; it's about time to the plate more than anything," Maddon said. "He's a little bit slow... It's something that he works on. There are times he's quicker or better with it, but guys like Turner who are premier runners, it's really difficult to get down to the number that makes it amenable even for a Willson. The best anecdote is to keep that guy off the base."

Montero has caught just 1 of 32 attempted base stealers this season, while runners are 15 of 17 in attempts with Arrieta pitching. Runners have succeeded on 83 percent of steal attempts against Arrieta in his career, well above the league average, which this year is around 72 percent.

Montero, who had an error on a throw to third, said it's frustrating for a catcher to get the ball and see a runner almost to the base.

"It was a couple times I didn't even try to throw because it was no time, it was no chance to throw nobody (out) there, so why am I even going to make a throw?" Montero said. "It really hurt me. He hurt me. I feel like I can still throw, like I got a good arm, my arm feel great. I just try to be quicker, I try to be perfect and to make those two together, it's hard to do."

Arrieta, who issued a season-high six walks and allowed six hits in four-plus innings, said he doesn't care who's behind the plate because Turner's a threat any time he gets on.

Montero said he and Arrieta talked about it at spring training and nothing changes.

"It's frustrating because it seems like nobody really care about it," Montero said.

Montero drove in what wound up being the winning run in Game 7 of the World Series against Cleveland, ending the Cubs' championship drought. During spring training, Montero expressed frustration at being a backup catcher again. Maddon at the time said: "We do not win the ring without him."