src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418026199-5222150" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (AP)</strong> - Franklin Barreto picked on a familiar opponent, and that was plenty for the Oakland Athletics.</p><p>Barreto hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run first inning and the A's routed the Chicago White Sox 13-2 on Saturday.</p><p>Five of Barreto's nine career home runs have come against the White Sox. He extended the Athletics' season-high streak to 14 games with at least one home run.</p><p>"That's how our lineup is," said Matt Olson, who had two hits and scored three times. "Anybody can do damage any day. We're not relying on one guy every day to come in and produce."</p><p>Barreto spent the past two years bouncing back and forth to the minors and was already sent down once this year before the A's called him up June 30 to replace Jurickson Profar as their everyday second baseman.</p><p>Barreto's second stint with the big league club got off to a shaky start and he was batting .087 (2 for 23) until his home run off White Sox reliever Ross Detwiler.</p><p>"I was looking for a pitch that I could make good contact on," Barreto said through a translator. "He gave me a curveball and I put a good swing on it."</p><p>Matt Chapman had three hits and scored twice for the A's, who have won nine of 11. Marcus Semien added two hits and Robbie Grossman drove in three runs.</p><p>Chris Bassitt (6-4) pitched six scoreless innings and struck out six.</p><p>Semien and Chapman started Oakland's early barrage with back-to-back doubles off Dylan Covey (1-5). After Olson and Khris Davis walked, Grossman's two-run single made it 3-0.</p><p>Chris Herrmann added an RBI single to chase Covey before Barreto's home run.</p><p>Oakland scored four more in the fourth and made it 12-0 in the sixth when Ramón Laureano was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.</p><p>Covey couldn't overcome command issues after being activated off the injured list before the game. The right-hander allowed six runs, walked two and gave up four hits in his first start since June 5 because of shoulder inflammation.</p><p>"These are probably tough of the toughest games or the worst games that I can remember for us," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "That's a good club and they're showing they're a good club. We've got to be able to hold our own with them and today we didn't."</p><p>Blake Treinen allowed two runs in the White Sox seventh and has a 6.11 ERA over his last 18 games. Treinen leads the A's with 16 saves this season but was replaced as the closer by Liam Hendriks after going on the injured list with a strained right shoulder in late June.</p><p>DOING THE EXTRA THINGS</p><p>The A's have had two or more extra-base hits in 26 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in Oakland history.</p><p>AT LEAST HE STARTED WELL</p><p>White Sox catcher Zack Collins struck out in his first two plate appearances and was in an 0-for-23 funk since homering in his first major league at-bat against Texas on June 21 before hitting a one-out single in the seventh.</p><p>ROSTER MOVE</p><p>Chicago right-hander Juan Minaya was designated for assignment to make room for Covey. The 28-year-old reliever had a 3.90 ERA in 22 games this season.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>White Sox: SS Leury García came out of the game in the sixth after twisting his ankle while striking out in the fifth. Renteria expects García to play Sunday.</p><p>Athletics: OF Stephen Piscotty's sprained right knee has healed enough to allow him to run the bases on Sunday. Piscotty could be activated off the injured list next week if all goes well. ... C Nick Hundley (back spasms) has started a rehab assignment in the Arizona League.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Oakland LHP Brett Anderson (9-5, 3.86 ERA) has won three of his previous four starts. His nine victories overall are two more than he had in the previous three seasons combined. Anderson last pitched against the White Sox in 2011. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lester homers, drives in 3, pitches Cubs past Pirates 10-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 05:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jon Lester showed he still has got it all going on in his 14th major league season.</p><p>Lester homered, tied a career high with three RBIs and pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 on Saturday.</p><p>All-Star catcher Willson Contreras' three-run homer and Lester's two-run single off the left-field wall were the big hits in the Cubs' seven-run first inning. In the third, the 35-year-old left-hander connected for his third career home run - all with the Cubs at Wrigley Field - for the NL Central leaders.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs-edge-pirates-4-3-on-heyward-s-hit-bryant-s-baserunning" title="Cubs edge Pirates 4-3 on Heyward's hit, Bryant's baserunning" data-articleId="417865582" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs edge Pirates 4-3 on Heyward's hit, Bryant's baserunning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant rescued the Chicago Cubs with a clutch swing and some nifty baserunning.</p><p>Heyward hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two out in the eighth inning, and the Cubs edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday in their first game after the All-Star break.</p><p>Bryant set up Heyward's winning hit with a one-out walk off Kyle Crick (3-5). The All-Star slugger advanced on Victor Caratini's two-out walk, took a smart lead and hustled home from second on Heyward's crisp opposite-field liner to left, sliding home just ahead of the tag attempt by catcher Elias Díaz.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs-kris-bryant-hits-home-runs-into-chicago-river" title="Cubs' Kris Bryant hits home runs into Chicago River" data-articleId="417665718" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/Cubs__Kris_Bryant_hits_home_runs_into_Ch_0_7516984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/Cubs__Kris_Bryant_hits_home_runs_into_Ch_0_7516984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/Cubs__Kris_Bryant_hits_home_runs_into_Ch_0_7516984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/Cubs__Kris_Bryant_hits_home_runs_into_Ch_0_7516984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/Cubs__Kris_Bryant_hits_home_runs_into_Ch_0_7516984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It is not something you see every day. Cubs star Kris Bryant bashing baseballs into the Chicago River." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs' Kris Bryant hits home runs into Chicago River</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It is not something you see every day. Cubs star Kris Bryant bashing baseballs into the Chicago River.</p><p>The stunt was part of a promotion by an energy drink company, and it quickly drew a big crowd of delighted Cubs fans.</p><p>"I work right across and I heard it through my window and I said I gotta see what's going on,” said Barrie Cohen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/a-s-score-7-in-1st-inning-rout-white-sox-13-2" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>A's score 7 in 1st inning, rout White Sox 13-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-23-reported-missing-from-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Screen-Shot-2019-07-13-at-5.37.40-PM-1024x873_1563068869213_7521439_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Screen-Shot-2019-07-13-at-5.37.40-PM-1024x873_1563068869213_7521439_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Screen-Shot-2019-07-13-at-5.37.40-PM-1024x873_1563068869213_7521439_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Screen-Shot-2019-07-13-at-5.37.40-PM-1024x873_1563068869213_7521439_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Screen-Shot-2019-07-13-at-5.37.40-PM-1024x873_1563068869213_7521439_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man, 23, reported missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/3-people-including-a-10-year-old-boy-struck-by-car-near-field-museum" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 people, including a 10-year-old girl, struck by car near Field Museum</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lester-homers-drives-in-3-pitches-cubs-past-pirates-10-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20cubs%20lester_1556241803272.jpg_7173824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20cubs%20lester_1556241803272.jpg_7173824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20cubs%20lester_1556241803272.jpg_7173824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20cubs%20lester_1556241803272.jpg_7173824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20cubs%20lester_1556241803272.jpg_7173824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lester homers, drives in 3, pitches Cubs past Pirates 10-4</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-killed-in-red-line-stabbing-trains-bypassing-cermak-chinatown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Man_killed_in_Red_Line_stabbing__trains__0_7521798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man 