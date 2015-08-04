< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story421978600" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">

<ul id="social-share-421978600" class="social-share">

<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>

<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Abreu's hit off outfielder lifts White Sox over Phillies 4-3&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>

<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/abreu-s-hit-off-outfielder-lifts-white-sox-over-phillies-4-3" data-title="Abreu's hit off outfielder lifts White Sox over Phillies 4-3" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/abreu-s-hit-off-outfielder-lifts-white-sox-over-phillies-4-3" addthis:title="Abreu's hit off outfielder lifts White Sox over Phillies 4-3">

<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>

</li>

</ul> outfielder lifts White Sox over Phillies 4-3"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421978600.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421978600");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421978600-5222150"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421978600-5222150" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <div class="story-meta">

<div class="author-share">

</div>

<div class="meta">

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 08:20AM CDT</span></p>

<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 08:21AM CDT</span></p>

</div>

</div> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 08:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421978600" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (AP)</strong> - Vince Velasquez did everything he could playing in the field for the first time since he was a kid and it still wasn't enough.</p><p>Jose Abreu hit an RBI single off outfielder Roman Quinn in the 15th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Friday night.</p><p>Velasquez, a starting pitcher playing left field, threw out the potential go-ahead run in the 14th with Quinn (0-1) on the mound. He nearly did it again in the 15th but Leury Garcia barely beat the throw. Velasquez then made a diving catch to end the inning.</p><p>"I was ready," Velasquez said. "I love playing this game. I'll throw left-handed if I have to."</p><p>The right-handed Velasquez once played a season in high school as a left-handed outfielder because of bone spurs in his pitching elbow.</p><p>"He's a freakish athlete," manager Gabe Kapler said.</p><p>Josh Osich (1-0) tossed two innings for the win and Chicago used nine pitchers to snap a four-game losing streak.</p><p>The Phillies fell one game behind the Cubs and Nationals in the NL Wild-card standings.</p><p>Things got weird in the 14th when Quinn went to the mound for his third career appearance and second this season. He allowed nine runs in three innings in his previous two outings.</p><p>Abreu walked to start the inning and went to second after third baseman Maikel Franco caught Eloy Jimenez's liner but threw wild to first base trying to double him up. James McCann followed with a single to left, but Velasquez charged it perfectly and fired a strike to the plate to retire Abreu.</p><p>Quinn then intentionally walked Ryan Goins to bring up pitcher Carson Fulmer for his first career at-bat. Fulmer ripped a grounder down the line but Franco made a diving, backhanded grab and threw to first in time to get him. Fulmer injured his leg hustling down the line and was replaced by Osich.</p><p>Quinn got the first two batters in the 15th before Garcia singled and Tim Anderson walked. Abreu followed with a single to left and Garcia just beat Velasquez's throw from left.</p><p>"That young man out there did a nice job for them," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said of Quinn.</p><p>Quinn was called out on strikes to end the game and wasn't happy with the call.</p><p>Jason Vargas looked sharp in his first start since the Phillies acquired him from the Mets. The soft-tossing lefty allowed two runs and five hits, striking out five in 6 1/3 innings.</p><p>"Pretty crazy first day," Vargas said.</p><p>With Phillies closer Hector Neris serving a three-game suspension, the bullpen was short and couldn't secure a 3-2 lead in the ninth.</p><p>Juan Nicasio gave up a double to Eloy Jimenez with one out. He struck out McCann, but lefty Jose Alvarez entered and allowed an infield single to Goins before pinch-hitter Matt Skole lined an RBI single to right to tie it at 3-3.</p><p>Quinn blasted his third homer into the upper deck in right field in the third to cut Chicago's lead to 2-1. He reached on a bunt single with one out in the seventh off Aaron Bummer, stole second and advanced to third on Cesar Hernandez's infield single. Jean Segura bounced an RBI single to right to give the Phillies a 3-2 lead and advanced to second on the throw.</p><p>Bummer escaped further trouble by striking out Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto after he intentionally walked Rhys Hoskins to load the bases. The Phillies had the bases loaded with only one out in the first, seventh and eighth but didn't score a run.</p><p>Hoskins, Harper and Realmuto were 2-for-18 combined.</p><p>White Sox starter Ivan Nova allowed two runs - one earned - and five hits in five-plus innings.</p><p>Anderson hit a double with two outs in the third and Abreu launched his 23rd homer out to left-center to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>White Sox: C Welington Castillo was placed on the family medical emergency leave list and C Seby Zavala was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.</p><p>Phillies: LHP Adam Morgan was placed on the 10-day injury list with a left flexor strain. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trubisky, Bears' offense fight through inconsistency</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago Bears' offense hasn't progressed to a point where it can consistently beat the defense at practice. <div class="headline-wrapper">

<h4>Báez, Cubs come out swinging, beat Brewers 6-2</h4>

</div>

<div class="meta-wrapper">

</div>

<div class="meta">

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:03PM CDT</span></p>

</div>

<div class="body-wrapper ">

<div class="body-content">

<p>After another rough road trip, Javier Báez and the Chicago Cubs came home to Wrigley Field and came out swinging.</p><p>Báez homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs, and the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Friday.</p><p>José Quintana pitched solidly into the seventh inning and Jason Heyward also went deep to help Chicago move within one-half game of first-place St. Louis in the NL Central. The third-place Brewers fell 2½ games back of the Cardinals, who have a rare Friday off before starting a two-game series at Oakland.</p>

</div> <div class="headline-wrapper">

<h4>Cubs' Zobrist starts minor league assignment in South Bend</h4>

</div>

<div class="meta-wrapper">

</div>

<div class="meta">

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 01:42PM CDT</span></p>

<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p>

</div>

<div class="body-wrapper ">

<div class="body-content">

<p>Chicago Cubs utility man Ben Zobrist, who left the team three months ago to deal with a divorce, began a minor league assignment Friday with Class A South Bend.</p><p>Zobrist has been on the restricted list since May 8.</p><p>Cubs president Theo Epstein said he expects Zobrist will progress through the team's farm system this month. Epstein did not provide a schedule for Zobrist's return but said he trusts the 14-year veteran's judgment.</p>

</div> The third-place Brewers fell 2½ games back of the Cardinals, who have a rare Friday off before starting a two-game series at Oakland.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs-zobrist-starts-minor-league-assignment-in-south-bend-1" title="Cubs' Zobrist starts minor league assignment in South Bend" data-articleId="421847522" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/20/GETTY%20ben%20zobrist_1519165766275.jpg_4985059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/20/GETTY%20ben%20zobrist_1519165766275.jpg_4985059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/20/GETTY%20ben%20zobrist_1519165766275.jpg_4985059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/20/GETTY%20ben%20zobrist_1519165766275.jpg_4985059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/02/20/GETTY%20ben%20zobrist_1519165766275.jpg_4985059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs' Zobrist starts minor league assignment in South Bend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 01:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago Cubs utility man Ben Zobrist, who left the team three months ago to deal with a divorce, began a minor league assignment Friday with Class A South Bend.</p><p>Zobrist has been on the restricted list since May 8.</p><p>Cubs president Theo Epstein said he expects Zobrist will progress through the team's farm system this month. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-16-missing-from-chicago-3" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Screen-Shot-2019-08-03-at-2.20.45-AM-300x289_1564831931163_7570669_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Screen-Shot-2019-08-03-at-2.20.45-AM-300x289_1564831931163_7570669_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Screen-Shot-2019-08-03-at-2.20.45-AM-300x289_1564831931163_7570669_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Screen-Shot-2019-08-03-at-2.20.45-AM-300x289_1564831931163_7570669_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/03/Screen-Shot-2019-08-03-at-2.20.45-AM-300x289_1564831931163_7570669_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brooklyn&#x20;Crowder&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Girl, 16, missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-charged-after-chicago-police-stop-car-with-assault-rifles-inside" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/assault%20rifle%20bust_1564798264703.jpg_7570207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/assault%20rifle%20bust_1564798264703.jpg_7570207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/assault%20rifle%20bust_1564798264703.jpg_7570207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/assault%20rifle%20bust_1564798264703.jpg_7570207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/assault%20rifle%20bust_1564798264703.jpg_7570207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 charged after Chicago police stop car with assault rifles inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/toddler-wounded-in-shooting-in-chicago-s-englewood-neighborhood-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Physical altercation leads to 5-year-old boy being shot, two people stabbed on the South Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/flannery-fired-up-libertyville-moves-to-ban-retail-pot-sales-reparations-bill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flannery Fired Up: Libertyville moves to ban retail pot sales; Reparations bill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/check-your-pantry-entenmanns-little-bites-soft-baked-cookies-recalled" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/cookie%20thumb_1564793826511.jpg_7569755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/cookie%20thumb_1564793826511.jpg_7569755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/cookie%20thumb_1564793826511.jpg_7569755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/cookie%20thumb_1564793826511.jpg_7569755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/cookie%20thumb_1564793826511.jpg_7569755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bimbo&#x20;Bakeries&#x20;USA&#x2c;&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x20;issued&#x20;a&#x20;voluntary&#x20;recall&#x20;of&#x20;Entenmann&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Little&#x20;Bites&#x20;Soft&#x20;Baked&#x20;Cookies&#x20;due&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;potential&#x20;presence&#x20;of&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;visible&#x2c;&#x20;blue&#x20;plastic&#x20;pieces&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;packaging&#x20;pouch&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;company&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Bimbo&#x20;Bakeries&#x20;USA&#x2c;&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Check your pantry: Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 