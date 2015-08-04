< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. After long rain delay, Cardinals outlast Cubs 7-4

Posted Jun 02 2019 08:17AM CDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 08:18AM CDT Posted Jun 02 2019 08:17AM CDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 08:18AM CDT LOUIS (AP)</strong> - The once-struggling Cardinals are quickly putting their woeful May behind them.</p> <p>Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, and St. Louis outlasted the Chicago Cubs in a 7-4 victory that ended early Sunday after a rain delay of over three hours.</p> <p>"To kind of get it going and have some things go our way, when they weren't really going our way, feels really good," Bader said. "There's a lot more work to do on a day-to-day basis. This team is super-talented."</p> <p>Paul Goldschmidt also hit a home run for the Cardinals (29-28), who have won three straight for the first time since a five-game streak in late April. It was also St. Louis' first series win since April 30 against Washington.</p> <p>"We just want to play well, consistently," Goldschmidt said. "I don't think we were that far off in May. We just really weren't winning games. It's good to kind of get some results with our play. We really aren't doing anything completely different. Just one swing or one play here or there. It's good to do a few days in a row, but it's going to be a long year.</p> <p>"This division's tough, so we're going to need to do it for the next four-plus months."</p> <p>The game was delayed 3 hours and 37 minutes after the fourth inning.</p> <p>Reliever John Gant (4-0) picked up the win with a scoreless sixth. Carlos Martinez earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.</p> <p>Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward homered for the Cubs, who have lost five of their last six games and three consecutive series.</p> <p>"They got us," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "They got us. We have to sleep fast and come back tomorrow."</p> <p>The Cardinals had closed out a rough month of May with two straight wins. They avoided the worst winning percentage for May in the franchise's long history by going 9-18 (.333) and had lost eight straight series, a streak that began by being swept by the Cubs in early May.</p> <p>Rizzo's first-inning solo home run was his team-leading 16th and extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Rizzo is hitting .440 (22-50) during the streak.</p> <p>Goldschmidt tied it in the bottom of the opening inning with his 12th homer.</p> <p>Heyward's ninth homer, a solo shot, put the Cubs up 2-1 in the second, but Marcell Ozuna's RBI single in the third - his 500th career RBI - tied it again.</p> <p>Cubs starter Jose Quintana allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He struck out six and walked one before giving way to Tyler Chatwood (3-1) after the rain delay.</p> <p>Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty allowed two runs and five hits and struck out eight in five innings. He was replaced by Gant.</p> <p>RBI doubles by Matt Wieters, Fowler and Kolten Wong against Chatwood gave the Cardinals a 5-2 lead in the sixth.</p> <p>The Cubs answered with two runs in the seventh to make it a one-run game. David Bote had an RBI double to right field and scored on a fielder's choice by Kris Bryant.</p> <p>Fowler and Bader gave the Cardinals a cushion with their back-to-back opposite-field home runs in the eighth.</p> <p>"Yeah, that was pretty sexy," Bader said. "That was sick."</p> <p>STROP SOON?</p> <p>Cubs reliever Pedro Strop is getting closer to returning from his hamstring injury. He is set to make one more appearance for Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.</p> <p>"With everything, good health, and that he comes out of it feeling well, I would imagine that he would be back with us right after that," Maddon said. "We're just trying to be true to him and biology, how long it's supposed to take to come back from that injury. Even though he's felt really well, we just thought it wasn't wise to push it right now. So let him go do all this, do it right, and then we'll make our determination."</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Cubs: SS Javier Baez was scratched with a right heel contusion, first sustained on May 19, and is considered day to day. "For him to say something, it had to be pretty sore," Maddon said before the game.</p> <p>Cardinals: C Yadier Molina (right thumb tendon strain) got a second opinion on his injury on Friday which confirmed no surgery would be needed. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baez scratched from game because of bruised heel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 07:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 07:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez was scratched from Saturday night's game against St. Louis because of a bruised right heel, a problem he first sustained on May 19 and re-aggravated later.</p><p>"For him to say something, it had to be pretty sore," Chicago manager Joe Maddon said before the game. "I was just ready to come out on the field and he came and talked to me. So it's definitely a day-by-day situation."</p><p>Baez is hitting .303 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/indians-5-sox-2" title="Indians 5, Sox 2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indians 5, Sox 2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A day after the Chicago White Sox benefited from a bunch of Cleveland mistakes, they doomed themselves with a big blunder on the bases.</p><p>Carlos Santana and Leonys Martin homered and the Indians took advantage of a lapse by the White Sox to end Chicago's five-game streak with a 5-2 victory on Saturday.</p><p>The Indians, who made four errors in a 6-1 loss Friday night, climbed back to .500 and prevented the White Sox from reaching the break-even mark for the first time since April 5.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/illinois-state-beats-louisville-4-2" title="Illinois State beats Louisville 4-2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/02/07/illinois-state-redbirds_1454859704209_815756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/02/07/illinois-state-redbirds_1454859704209_815756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/02/07/illinois-state-redbirds_1454859704209_815756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/02/07/illinois-state-redbirds_1454859704209_815756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/02/07/illinois-state-redbirds_1454859704209_815756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois State beats Louisville 4-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jeremy Gaines' two-run double capped a three-run sixth inning, Matt Walker threw a complete-game six-hitter and Illinois State upset top-seeded Louisville 4-2 on Saturday in a winner's bracket game of the NCAA Tournament.</p><p>Hitless for three innings against the nation's No. 7 seed and Cardinals ace Reid Detmers (11-4), the No. 3 Redbirds (36-24) scored first in the fourth on Joe Aeilts' RBI double. Louisville (44-16) went ahead 2-1 in the sixth on Tyler Fitzgerald's RBI grounder and Logan Wyatt's run-scoring single, but ISU quickly answered with three runs off two hits in their at-bat.</p><p>Aeilts' fielder's choice scored John Rave, and Gaines followed Joe Butler's walk with a double down the left field line to knock in both runners for the lead. Walker (5-8) made it stick by retiring the final nine batters while striking out seven with two walks for the victory.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/backlash-after-boystown-bar-attempts-to-ban-rap"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Progress_bar_allegedly_bans_rap_music_lo_0_7343772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Progress_bar_allegedly_bans_rap_music_lo_0_20190602023220"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Backlash after Boystown bar attempts to ban rap</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/protester-jumps-on-stage-grabs-microphone-from-kamala-harris-during-sf-democratic-convention"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/01/Kamala_1559435457659_7343599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A protester grabbed a microphone from Sen. Kamala Harris, Saturday in San Francisco." title="Kamala_1559435457659-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-dead-4-injured-in-fiery-crash-involving-speeding-tesla-near-downtown-berkeley"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/01/Berk%20Fatal_1559420784149.jpg_7343386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One woman died and four others were injured in a fiery crash that involved five vehicles Friday night near downtown Berkeley, police said." title="Berk Fatal_1559420784149.jpg-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 dead, 4 id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-crashes-car-into-pole-after-being-shot-in-chicago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/12_1559496462790_7344070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/12_1559496462790_7344070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/12_1559496462790_7344070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/12_1559496462790_7344070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/12_1559496462790_7344070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago&#x20;police&#x20;investigate&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;shooting&#x2c;&#x20;Sunday&#x20;morning&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;300&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;North&#x20;Hamlin&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;East&#x20;Garfield&#x20;Park&#x20;neighborhood&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Tyler&#x20;LaRiviere&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man crashes car into pole after being shot in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/after-long-rain-delay-cardinals-outlast-cubs-7-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After long rain delay, Cardinals outlast Cubs 7-4</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/delivery-drivers-being-targeted-in-chicago-armed-robberies-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Delivery drivers being targeted in Chicago armed robberies, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-32-missing-from-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/Screen-Shot-2019-06-02-at-3.14.43-AM-e1559465411489-300x160_1559480724042_7344125_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/Screen-Shot-2019-06-02-at-3.14.43-AM-e1559465411489-300x160_1559480724042_7344125_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/Screen-Shot-2019-06-02-at-3.14.43-AM-e1559465411489-300x160_1559480724042_7344125_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/Screen-Shot-2019-06-02-at-3.14.43-AM-e1559465411489-300x160_1559480724042_7344125_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/Screen-Shot-2019-06-02-at-3.14.43-AM-e1559465411489-300x160_1559480724042_7344125_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ari&#x20;Davidson&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man, 32, missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/backlash-after-boystown-bar-attempts-to-ban-rap" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Progress_bar_allegedly_bans_rap_music_lo_0_7343772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Progress_bar_allegedly_bans_rap_music_lo_0_7343772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Progress_bar_allegedly_bans_rap_music_lo_0_7343772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Progress_bar_allegedly_bans_rap_music_lo_0_7343772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Progress_bar_allegedly_bans_rap_music_lo_0_7343772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Backlash after Boystown bar attempts to ban rap</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 