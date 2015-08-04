< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Angels beat Sox 9-2 <p><strong class='dateline'>ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)</strong> - Shohei Ohtani, Kole Calhoun, Matt Thaiss and Anthony Bemboom all homered to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.</p><p>Ohtani hit his first home run since July 27 and just his second since the All-Star break. He has a nine-game hitting streak, the longest of his young career.</p><p>Calhoun added his career-high 27th homer, a solo shot in the fourth inning. He hit 26 home runs in 2015 but hadn't hit more than 19 in a season since. (AP)</strong> - Shohei Ohtani, Kole Calhoun, Matt Thaiss and Anthony Bemboom all homered to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.</p><p>Ohtani hit his first home run since July 27 and just his second since the All-Star break. He has a nine-game hitting streak, the longest of his young career.</p><p>Calhoun added his career-high 27th homer, a solo shot in the fourth inning. He hit 26 home runs in 2015 but hadn't hit more than 19 in a season since. He struck out six, walked one and hit one.</p><p>Canning has 96 strikeouts through his first 18 major league games, second in Angels history behind Jered Weaver, who had 100 strikeouts in his first 18 games.</p><p>RARE DAY OFF FOR TROUT</p><p>Mike Trout was given the day off Sunday and the previous day he was the designated hitter. Brad Ausmus said with upcoming heat in Texas and four games in three days (including a doubleheader with a makeup game Tuesday) he wanted his star to recharge. Albert Pujols also had Sunday off.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Angels: SS Andrelton Simmons (left ankle bone bruise/sprain) is doing baseball activities but is not expected to return to the lineup on the Texas roadtrip ... RHP Justin Anderson (IL with right upper trapezius strain) said he hit a little wall in his recovery because of stiffness but said he is traveling with the team to Texas.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>White Sox: RHP Ivan Nova (8-9, 4.51 ERA) is 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA over his last five starts (since July 22), the best ERA in the majors during that stretch. He'll start Monday at Minnesota.</p><p>Angels: LHP Dillon Peters (3-1, 3.38 ERA) earned the win against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing just two earned runs. He'll start Monday at Texas.</p> Quintana, Rizzo lead Cubs past Pirates 7-1
Posted Aug 18 2019 10:00PM CDT
Jose Quintana pitched seven crisp innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday night in the MLB Little League Classic.

Nicholas Castellanos and Jason Heyward also connected as Chicago earned its second straight win since consecutive heartbreaking losses to the Phillies and Pirates.

The Cubs took two of three in the unusual weekend set and remain in a virtual tie with St. Louis for the top spot in the NL Central. It was the first road series win for Chicago since May 17-19 at Washington. Thomas wins BMW Championship
Posted Aug 18 2019 08:43PM CDT
Justin Thomas had more stress than he wanted and answered with the shots he needed Sunday at Medinah to win the BMW Championship and claim the No. 1 seed going into the FedEx Cup finale.

Thomas watched a six-shot lead shrink to two in a span of three holes around the turn until he regained control with two great wedges, and two pivotal putts. One last birdie gave him a 4-under 68 and a three-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay, who gave him a battle to the end with a 65.

"I was really nervous today. It's hard to play with a lead," Thomas said. "You don't know how often things like this will happen, and it feels great." Aces beat Sky 100-85
Posted Aug 18 2019 08:37PM CDT
A'ja Wilson returned from a nine-game absence to score 25 points off the bench, Liz Cambage had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 100-85 on Sunday night. 

Wilson had not played since spraining her left ankle July 19. Kelsey Plum scored 12 points, and Kayla McBride added 10 to help the Aces (18-9) run their winning streak to three games.

McBride hit a 3-pointer to make it 41-38 late in the first half and Las Vegas led the rest of the way. Diamond DeShields made a layup to cut Chicago's deficit to with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter but Cambage answered with a 3-point play and the Sky got no closer. 