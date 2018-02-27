Bears hire Childress as consultant, finalize Nagy's staff

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- The Chicago Bears say they have hired former Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress as an offensive consultant and finalized new coach Matt Nagy's staff.

Childress coached the Vikings from 2006-10 and worked alongside Nagy as a member of Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City from 2013-17. Childress announced his retirement after the season. But the lure of working with Nagy apparently was strong.

The Bears said Tuesday that Dave Ragone will return as quarterbacks coach, Charles London will coach running backs and Mike Furrey will coach receivers. The defensive staff returns intact, with Bill Shuey joining as a quality control coach.

The Bears also hired Jason Loscalzo as strength and conditioning coach and Andre Tucker as a trainer.