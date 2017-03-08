Bears sign QB Mike Glennon

- The Chicago Bears signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million deal on Friday.

The contract contains $18.5 million in guaranteed money with $16 of that coming in 2017, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old started 18 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and posted a 5-13 record during his three years with the team.

Glennon has not started a game in the past two seasons following the rise of No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston.

Across his career, Glennon has thrown for 4,100 yards with 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, posting a 59.4 percent completion percentage.