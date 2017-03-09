Report: Bears to release QB Jay Cutler

Mike Morbeck / Flickr
Mike Morbeck / Flickr

Posted:Mar 09 2017 12:39PM CST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 01:10PM CST

CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - The Chicago Bears announced they are parting ways with quarterback Jay Cutler Thursday.

Cutler, 33, requested and was granted his release Thursday morning, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Cutler was acquired by the Bears in 2009 and started 102 games for the team, posting a 51-51 record. He only started five games last year for the Bears, throwing 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in limited action due to injury.

