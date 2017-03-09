Report: Bears to release QB Jay Cutler

- The Chicago Bears announced they are parting ways with quarterback Jay Cutler Thursday.

Cutler, 33, requested and was granted his release Thursday morning, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Cutler was acquired by the Bears in 2009 and started 102 games for the team, posting a 51-51 record. He only started five games last year for the Bears, throwing 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in limited action due to injury.

