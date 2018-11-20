< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420326607" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420326607" data-article-version="1.0">Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky assumes the low-key approach</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-420326607" class="social-share"> assumes the low-key approach"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420326607.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears participates in warm-ups before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420326607-374198628" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears participates in warm-ups before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420326607" style="display: none;"> </div> (AP)</strong> - Wearing a No. 34 jersey to honor Walter Payton's birthday, running back Tarik Cohen burned rubber in a three-wheeled slingshot on Thursday while tearing around the parking lot in a circle -- twice -- to announce his arrival at Chicago Bears training camp.</p><p>Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky chose a slightly more subtle entrance at Olivet Nazarene University, as the Bears reported before Friday's first training camp practice.</p><p>That's how Trubisky wants it. Now the veteran leader of a 12-4 team, Trubisky has to be the composed field general for a young offense trying to step up into the NFL's upper echelon in order to complement a dominant defense.</p><p>"I don't think I've tapped into the talent I have and what I can do and what I can show out on the field, and it's just putting it all together really," Trubisky said.</p><p>There are some critics who would agree Trubisky hasn't done enough. However, some of them would question whether he can.</p><p>A recent ESPN poll of 50 NFL executives and coaches put Trubisky 25th of 32 starters. It's uncommon when he earns high praise outside of Chicago despite improving from a 77.5 passer rating to 95.4 last season.</p><p>"It's not really about what I can do individually, it's about what we can accomplish as a team," Trubisky said. "I think a lot of that is what I bring to the table, how I can lead these guys and how I could help us win games."</p><p>The goal for the Bears is to improve from 21st offensively in coach Matt Nagy's second season and make a long playoff run. To do it, Trubisky said they'll all need focus on ignoring critics as well as supporters.</p><p>"We want to pick back up where we left off, but at the same time we didn't accomplish what we did last year because we were worried about expectations," Trubisky said. "Nobody expected us to do what we did last year, and now it's kind of flip-sided where there is all these expectations.</p><p>"So we have to do a good job of staying focused, blocking that out and just doing exactly what we did last year that helped us win those games, and on top of that do even more so we can accomplish more than we did last year."</p><p>Wide receiver Allen Robinson said Trubisky's improvement in his second year of Nagy's offense was apparent during offseason work. Now it's a matter of picking up where the offense left off in June minicamp.</p><p>"I mean for him, all aspects of what he brings to the table, he's gotten better at," Robinson said.</p><p>Some anticipated improvement is in other areas, like leadership. Trubisky no longer just looks at leading receivers or the offense, but is leading the entire team.</p><p>He's won over pass rusher Khalil Mack with his persistence and toughness.</p><p>"Over this past offseason, just getting to spend some time with him and talk to him, he's a dog," Mack said. "That's what you want in your quarterback. That's what I'm looking forward to seeing this year.</p><p>"It's simple: simple words, simple interactions during practice, simple things, just understanding his mindset and how he thinks. Yeah, he's a dog, man. That's what I want in my quarterback."</p><p>Bears general manager Ryan Pace has other expectations for Trubisky. During a pre-camp news conference, he said he wanted "steady, incremental improvement."</p><p>Trubisky knows what Pace means. It's the same goal he has for himself.</p><p>"I think if you just focus on the little things, then the big leaps will take care of themselves," Trubisky said. "Obviously, we all want to have big years, but it doesn't happen like that. We've got to come to work every day. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bears kicking derby about to take center stage at camp</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 10:41AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy figures his team can avoid the pitfalls of success that drag down so many other NFL teams following sudden improvement.</p><p>Whether it's possible for the Bears to duplicate last year's 12-4 season could depend on numerous factors, and it starts at kicker.</p><p>When Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace returned with team officials Sunday to the franchise's birthplace in Decatur to commemorate the Bears' 100th anniversary, they expected the questions about one unsolved problem from last year. It was a problem leading to the end of their season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bears-sign-sixth-round-pick-cb-duke-shelley-to-4-year-deal" title="Bears sign sixth-round pick CB Duke Shelley to 4-year deal" data-articleId="413826676" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bears sign sixth-round pick CB Duke Shelley to 4-year deal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 03:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago Bears have signed sixth-round draft pick Duke Shelley to a four-year contract.</p><p>The cornerback from Kansas State recorded 165 tackles and eight interceptions over four seasons for the Wildcats. He started the first seven games last year before suffering a season-ending toe injury.</p><p>With the move announced Thursday, the Bears have all five draft picks under contract. Running back David Montgomery (third round), receiver Riley Ridley (fourth round), running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. (seventh round) and cornerback Stephen Denmark (seventh round) previously signed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bears-sign-third-round-draft-pick-montgomery" title="Bears sign third-round draft pick Montgomery" data-articleId="412774469" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bears sign third-round draft pick Montgomery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago Bears have signed third-round draft pick David Montgomery.</p><p>The running back from Iowa State was the first player taken by the Bears after they traded up with New England to grab him at No. 73 overall. Chicago had previously traded away its first and second-rounders.</p><p>Montgomery ran for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Iowa State. He had 1,216 yards rushing and 13 TDs as a junior.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/pizzeria-owner-says-metra-construction-derailed-her-business"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_20190726025409"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pizzeria owner says Metra construction derailed her business</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/hit-and-run-driver-critically-injures-teen-bicyclist-in-ravenswood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_7550040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hit_and_run_driver_critically_injures_te_0_20190726021143"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hit-and-run driver critically injures teen bicyclist in Ravenswood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/husband-surprises-wife-with-amazon-box-birthday-cake-because-amazon-shopping-is-her-favorite-thing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/amazoncakethumb_1564092430609_7549285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man gifted his wife a birthday cake that looks like one of her favorite things - an Amazon delivery box. (Photo by: Emily McGuire)" title="amazoncake-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake, because Amazon shopping is her favorite thing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-charged-with-murder-after-taking-dead-daughter-5-to-the-er-and-claiming-she-was-in-car-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/JasmineAnderson_Banner_RapidesParishDetentionCenter_1564086866324_7548873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jasmine Anderson, 24, of Alexandria, Louisiana, is facing second degree murder charges after bringing her already-dead daughter, Audrey Lynn Chelette, 5, to a hospital ER claiming the child had been in a car crash. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/pizzeria-owner-says-metra-construction-derailed-her-business" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/Pizzeria_owner_says_Metra_construction_d_0_7550100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pizzeria owner says Metra construction derailed her business</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-13-reported-missing-from-northwest-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/missing1_1564109193877_7550692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lindsey&#x20;Rea&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 13, reported missing from Northwest Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/watchdog-reports-hundreds-of-sexual-misconduct-complaints-at-cps" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/chairs-classroom-school_1487090219766_2747590_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;alamosbasement&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Watchdog reports hundreds of sexual misconduct complaints at CPS</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bears/bears-qb-mitchell-trubisky-assumes-the-low-key-approach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/20/GETTY-mitchell-trubisky_1542738983002_6423801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mitchell&#x20;Trubisky&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Bears&#x20;participates&#x20;in&#x20;warm-ups&#x20;before&#x20;a&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Vikings&#x20;at&#x20;Soldier&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;November&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Jonathan&#x20;Daniel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky assumes the low-key approach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/hit-and-run-driver-critically-injures-teen-bicyclist-in-ravenswood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <h3>Hit-and-run driver critically injures teen bicyclist in Ravenswood</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories 