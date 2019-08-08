< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rookie Slye kicks Panthers past Bears in preseason opener

Posted Aug 08 2019 10:32PM CDT https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY-David-Montgomery%20_OP_1_CP__1565321511177.jpg_7583124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption> (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422975180" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - With Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro battling for the Chicago Bears kicking job, the best kicking effort in Thursday's preseason opener came instead from Carolina Panthers rookie Joey Slye.</p><p>Slye made field goals of 42, 55 and 29 yards and the Panthers had a 7-yard touchdown catch and 11-yard TD run from rookie Elijah Holyfield in a 23-13 victory over the Bears.</p><p>The Panthers already have a standout kicker in Graham Gano, and it's possible Slye put himself on the radar of the Bears as well as other teams seeking a kicker by hitting a second-quarter kick of 55 yards for a 6-0 lead. The former Virginia Tech player made a 29-yarder in the third quarter to expand Carolina's lead to 16-10. Slye's 42-yarder came on Carolina's second possession to open the scoring.</p><p>While the Bears look for a kicker, the Panthers are trying to determine who will back up quarterback Cam Newton.</p><p>Both Carolina quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Will Grier enjoyed solid efforts, with Newton sitting out to rest his shoulder after offseason surgery.</p><p>Allen started and completed 7 of 11 for 76 yards, while Grier completed 9 of 16 for 77 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Grier's 7-yard TD pass to Holyfield put the Panthers ahead 13-10 in the third quarter, and was set up by a 57-yard punt return from Terry Godwin. Holyfield added his 11-yard run, cutting to the left sideline in the final two minutes.</p><p>The Panthers' defense kept the Bears in check much of the game, with Marquis Haynes and Brian Burns each getting two sacks.</p><p>Bears rookie running back David Montgomery made his debut and broke off left tackle for a 7-yard TD in the second quarter, and Fry's point-after kick put the Bears up 7-6. Montgomery finished with 16 yards on three rushes and caught three passes for 30 yards.</p><p>Fry later had the Soldier Field fans roaring with a 43-yard field goal to close the first half, the same distance and at the same upright Cody Parkey missed from on his double-doink to end the Bears' 16-15 playoff loss last season to the Philadelphia Eagles.</p><p>Pineiro wasn't as fortunate, missing wide left on a 48-yard attempt in the first half before making a 23-yard chip shot to get the Bears within 16-13 in the fourth quarter.</p><p>Chicago quarterback Chase Daniel completed 11 of 13 for 120 yards and a TD while Tyler Bray was 8 for 17 for 85 yards for the Bears. Rookie tight end Ian Bunting led the Bears with 77 yards on three receptions.</p><p>REAL DEAL</p><p>Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, picked himself up and kept on going in the fashion of his famous father.</p><p>Elijah Holyfield lost a fumble on his first NFL preseason carry. The former Georgia back was hit by Josh Woods, coughed it up as he went to the ground and James Vaughters recovered to set the Bears up for their drive to the go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter.</p><p>Holyfield came back in the second half and caught a 7-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Panthers ahead for good, 13-10. Holyfield had an 11-yard TD run with the Panthers trying to drain the clock late in the fourth quarter. Bears to unveil statues of Walter Payton, George Halas outside stadium

Posted Aug 07 2019 01:38PM CDT

The Bears will unveil statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George S. Halas outside of Soldier Field on Sept. 3.

The 12-foot, 3,000-pound bronze statues honoring the great running back and the franchise founder and coach will be made public two days before Chicago hosts Green Bay to kick off the NFL's 100th season.

"I know Walter would be humbled to have this honor bestowed upon him, just as Jarrett, Brittney and our entire family are," said Connie Payton, Walter's widow. "To say that I am enthusiastic about unveiling this statue to the city of Chicago is an understatement. What a proud moment for all of us and the city of Chicago. We're not just Chicago Bears fans, we're family." (Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bears to unveil statues of Walter Payton, George Halas outside stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Bears will unveil statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George S. Halas outside of Soldier Field on Sept. 3. </p><p>The 12-foot, 3,000-pound bronze statues honoring the great running back and the franchise founder and coach will be made public two days before Chicago hosts Green Bay to kick off the NFL's 100th season.</p><p>"I know Walter would be humbled to have this honor bestowed upon him, just as Jarrett, Brittney and our entire family are," said Connie Payton, Walter's widow. "To say that I am enthusiastic about unveiling this statue to the city of Chicago is an understatement. What a proud moment for all of us and the city of Chicago. Trubisky, Bears' offense fight through inconsistency

Posted Aug 02 2019 07:12PM CDT

The Chicago Bears' offense hasn't progressed to a point where it can consistently beat the defense at practice. Then again, few teams could.

"I mean, I don't think a defense has existed like this," offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said Friday after practice.

Players and coaches look ahead to when they're game-planning opponents instead of going against their own first-team defense, all while downplaying an early lack of rhythm in their passing game between receivers and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trubisky, Bears' offense fight through inconsistency</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago Bears' offense hasn't progressed to a point where it can consistently beat the defense at practice. Bears' defense picking up changes under Chuck Pagano

Posted Aug 01 2019 08:24PM CDT

Khalil Mack poured into the backfield Thursday at the Chicago Bears' practice, stretched up and deflected Mitchell Trubisky pass before making the interception.

It sure looked like the same old defense, even if the defensive coordinator has changed.

Chuck Pagano replaced current Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and knows the pressure is on him considering he's taking over a unit ranked first in numerous major defensive categories last season. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bears' defense picking up changes under Chuck Pagano</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 08:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Khalil Mack poured into the backfield Thursday at the Chicago Bears' practice, stretched up and deflected Mitchell Trubisky pass before making the interception.</p><p>It sure looked like the same old defense, even if the defensive coordinator has changed.</p><p>Chuck Pagano replaced current Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and knows the pressure is on him considering he's taking over a unit ranked first in numerous major defensive categories last season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/82-juvenile-sex-trafficking-victims-rescued-67-suspects-arrested-in-nationwide-fbi-sting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/publicimage_fbisexstingarrest_080819_1565300651324_7582047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sex-trafficking suspect is in handcuffs during Operation Independence Day in the Houston area. (Photo credit: FBI / Houston Police Department)" title="publicimage_fbisexstingarrest_080819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>82 juvenile sex-trafficking victims rescued, 67 suspects arrested in nationwide FBI sting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/27-year-old-who-couldnt-afford-1200-insulin-copay-dies-after-trying-cheaper-version"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Josh%20Wilkerson%20Banner%202_1565307406005.jpg_7582445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Josh Wilkerson with his beloved pit bull. (Photo courtesy of Erin Wilson-Weaver via Facebook)" title="Josh Wilkerson Banner 2_1565307406005.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A tarantula sitting in its terrarium. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="tarantulaaaa_1565305493628-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/11-brothers-share-158-cumulative-years-of-us-military-service"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/brothers%20lined%20up%20THUMB_1565295732537.jpg_7581864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Eleven brothers were honored for 158 years of combined military service at the National Infantry Museum on September 4, 2017. Seven of the 11 brothers are pictured here. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs/rizzo-celebrates-cubs-beat-reds-12-5-for-biggest-lead" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rizzo celebrates, Cubs beat Reds 12-5 for biggest lead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/prominent-chicago-priest-accused-in-1974-child-sex-assault-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/rev-george-clements_1565312922309_7582693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/rev-george-clements_1565312922309_7582693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/rev-george-clements_1565312922309_7582693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/rev-george-clements_1565312922309_7582693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/rev-george-clements_1565312922309_7582693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rev&#x2e;&#x20;George&#x20;Clements&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prominent Chicago priest accused in 1974 child sex assault</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/pritzker-favors-fried-food-as-illinois-state-fair-opens-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/prtizker-state-fair_1565311808096_7582546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/prtizker-state-fair_1565311808096_7582546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/prtizker-state-fair_1565311808096_7582546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/prtizker-state-fair_1565311808096_7582546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/prtizker-state-fair_1565311808096_7582546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pritzker favors fried food as Illinois State Fair opens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/swat-team-surrounds-suspects-who-fled-from-stolen-vehicle-in-roseland-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Roseland</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-missing-from-old-town-may-need-medical-attention" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/missing1%20_OP_4_CP__1565310319156.jpg_7582532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/missing1%20_OP_4_CP__1565310319156.jpg_7582532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/missing1%20_OP_4_CP__1565310319156.jpg_7582532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/missing1%20_OP_4_CP__1565310319156.jpg_7582532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/missing1%20_OP_4_CP__1565310319156.jpg_7582532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Anita&#x20;Muhammad&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> 