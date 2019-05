- Two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender Corey Crawford will drive the pace car for Saturday's IndyCar Grand Prix.

Race organizers said Tuesday that Crawford will drive a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

The two-time NHL All-Star is the eighth goalie in Chicago Blackhawks history to win more than 100 games and enjoys restoring vintage cars. The 34-year-old Montreal native was the starter during the Blackhawks' title runs in 2013 and 2015.

Qualifying for the Grand Prix will be held Friday.