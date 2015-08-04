< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Bogaerts hits slam in 7-run 8th, Red Sox beat White Sox 9-2 fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Bogaerts hits slam in 7-run 8th, Red Sox beat White Sox 9-2&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bogaerts-hits-slam-in-7-run-8th-red-sox-beat-white-sox-9-2" data-title="Bogaerts hits slam in 7-run 8th, Red Sox beat White Sox 9-2" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bogaerts-hits-slam-in-7-run-8th-red-sox-beat-white-sox-9-2" addthis:title="Bogaerts hits slam in 7-run 8th, Red Sox beat White Sox 9-2"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405142498");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405142498-5222150"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405142498-5222150" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 10:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405142498" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Following a poor start to the season, the Boston Red Sox offense is clicking right now.</p><p>Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam in Boston's seven-run eighth inning to give the Red Sox a 9-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.</p><p>Mitch Moreland went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Eduardo Nunez each had an RBI single as Boston won for the sixth time in seven games to move within a game of .500 at 17-18.</p><p>The surging Red Sox had a nine-run third inning in Saturday night's 15-2 win.</p><p>"We know what kind of offense we have," Bogaerts said. "We know it hasn't been there on a consistent basis. I mean, I'm not saying we're gonna get nine runs every game, but we know we're capable of a lot."</p><p>Jose Abreu and Ryan Cordell each had a solo homer for Chicago, which has dropped three straight.</p><p>With the score tied at 2, Boston broke things open with an eighth inning that started in bizarre fashion.</p><p>With one out, Rafael Devers hit a liner off reliever Kelvin Herrera (0-2) that short hopped the wall and bounced straight to left fielder Nicky Delmonico. Devers was nearly halfway to second before he stopped and scrambled back to first.</p><p>Shortstop Tim Anderson caught Delmonico's throw and fired to first base, but the ball skipped about 10 feet past Abreu as Devers slid in. Devers then got up and headed for second. Abreu scrambled after the ball, but slipped as he threw to second. The throw skipped past Anderson and rolled into center as Devers went to third. Anderson and Abreu each was assessed a throwing error.</p><p>"Nicky did a great job of getting to that ball and getting it in," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. "It seemed like Timmy had a good angle when he got the ball in. But in that particular situation, if you're gonna make a play, the ball's got to be in the air to the first baseman."</p><p>Following a walk to Michael Chavis, Moreland singled to center to score Devers and give Boston a 3-2 lead.</p><p>Two batters later, with the bases loaded, pinch hitter Nuñez hit a swinging bunt down the third-base line. Third baseman Yoan Moncada had no play and let the ball roll, hoping it would go foul. The ball, though, stayed fair and hit off the third base bag, giving Nunez an RBI single to make it 4-2.</p><p>Left-hander Caleb Frare replaced Herrera and walked Andrew Benintendi - firing a fastball over catcher Welington Castillo on ball four - to force in a run.</p><p>Right-hander Juan Minaya, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, was brought in to face Bogaerts, who capped the rally with the grand slam on an 0-1 pitch.</p><p>Brandon Workman (2-1) worked a scoreless seventh to get the win.</p><p>SKIPPING WHITE HOUSE</p><p>Cora and Bogaerts will not attend the ceremony at the White House on Thursday honoring the 2018 World Series champions.</p><p>Cora cited the Trump administration's response to Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico as the reason for his decision.</p><p>"The government has done some things back home that are great, but we still have a long ways to go," he said. "That's our reality. It's pretty tough to go celebrate when we're where we're at."</p><p>ROSTER MOVES</p><p>Following the game, Chicago optioned Frare and OF Adam Engel to Triple-A Charlotte. The team will make corresponding moves on Monday.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Red Sox: INF Tzu-Wei Lin (sprained left knee) is scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday in Boston to determine the severity of the injury. He was hurt Friday trying to steal second.</p><p>White Sox: RHP Herrera left with lower back stiffness. ... OF Jon Jay (right hip strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Sunday, meaning he'll be eligible to come off on May 27. Jay is scheduled to begin extended spring training on Monday. The plan is for him to stay there 10 to 14 days and then begin playing rehab games if all goes well.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Red Sox: RHP Josh Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore. Smith was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Apr. 26 and has pitched one scoreless inning of relief. RHP David Hess (1-4, 5.34 ERA) goes for the Orioles.</p><p>White Sox: RHP Ivan Nova (0-3, 8.33 ERA) takes the mound Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Cleveland. Nova has an 11.25 ERA in his last three starts. More Sports Stories ChiSox rout Indians 9-1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20White%20Sox%20Yoan%20Moncada_1557198823649.jpg_7228179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20White%20Sox%20Yoan%20Moncada_1557198823649.jpg_7228179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20White%20Sox%20Yoan%20Moncada_1557198823649.jpg_7228179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20White%20Sox%20Yoan%20Moncada_1557198823649.jpg_7228179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20White%20Sox%20Yoan%20Moncada_1557198823649.jpg_7228179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Anderson chases Bauer after tweet; ChiSox rout Indians 9-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 08:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Trevor Bauer tweeted a playful message to Tim Anderson earlier in the day. Anderson replied in kind, then chased the All-Star pitcher after his worst start this season.</p><p>Anderson hit a two-run single in the sixth inning that ended Bauer's evening as the Chicago White Sox routed the Cleveland Indians 9-1 Monday night and stopped a three-game losing streak. Yoán Moncada also had a two-run homer and four RBIs off the right-hander.</p><p>Bauer (4-2) matched his career highs by allowing eight runs and seven earned runs in five-plus innings, raising his ERA from 2.45 to 3.42. Chicago ended his streak of starts allowing four earned runs or fewer at 60, the second-longest run since 1970 behind Greg Maddux's 106 from 1991-94.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/trump-tees-up-medal-for-tiger-woods-some-question-motives-1" title="Trump awards medal to Tiger Woods, calls him 'true legend'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20trump%20tiger%20woods_1557197280136.jpg_7228162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20trump%20tiger%20woods_1557197280136.jpg_7228162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20trump%20tiger%20woods_1557197280136.jpg_7228162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20trump%20tiger%20woods_1557197280136.jpg_7228162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20trump%20tiger%20woods_1557197280136.jpg_7228162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump awards medal to Tiger Woods, calls him 'true legend'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 04:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 09:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump awarded golfer Tiger Woods the nation's highest civilian honor on Monday, describing the 43-year-old as a "true legend" who transformed golf and then fought through years of injury to return to the sport's summit.</p><p>Trump awarded Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He's the fourth golfer to earn that distinction and certainly the youngest. While Woods dominated the sport for more than a decade, he won his first major in nearly 11 years at last month's Masters Tournament, a comeback that captivated the sporting world.</p><p>"Tiger was back on top," Trump declared during the Rose Garden ceremony.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs-pound-cardinals-13-5-for-7th-straight-win" title="Cubs pound Cardinals 13-5 for 7th straight win" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs pound Cardinals 13-5 for 7th straight win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 07:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - By the time Kris Bryant's drive sailed over the wall in center field, that tough start for the Chicago Cubs was long gone.</p><p>Brushed away by one dazzling stretch.</p><p>Bryant hit his fourth career grand slam in Chicago's six-run eighth inning, and the Cubs pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 13-5 on Sunday night for their season-high seventh consecutive victory.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/25/8458195_G_1440549066206_123062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: Sandra Bland's own video of 2015 Texas traffic stop surfaces</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/exclusive-dcfs-investigators-reveal-missteps-of-agency" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/aj%20freund_1557197486256.jpg_7228168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Exclusive: DCFS investigators reveal missteps of agency</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/speaker-madigan-warns-pritzker-that-marijuana-sports-betting-bills-may-fail" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/13/madigan%20pritzker_1542146705249.jpg_6398059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/13/madigan%20pritzker_1542146705249.jpg_6398059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/13/madigan%20pritzker_1542146705249.jpg_6398059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/13/madigan%20pritzker_1542146705249.jpg_6398059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/13/madigan%20pritzker_1542146705249.jpg_6398059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Speaker Madigan warns Pritzker that marijuana, sports betting bills may fail</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-murder-after-woman-killed-by-stray-bullet-in-chicago" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/bryant%20mitchell%20-%20Candice%20Dickerson_1557195855955.jpg_7227899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/bryant%20mitchell%20-%20Candice%20Dickerson_1557195855955.jpg_7227899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/bryant%20mitchell%20-%20Candice%20Dickerson_1557195855955.jpg_7227899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/bryant%20mitchell%20-%20Candice%20Dickerson_1557195855955.jpg_7227899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/bryant%20mitchell%20-%20Candice%20Dickerson_1557195855955.jpg_7227899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged with murder after woman killed by stray bullet in Chicago</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local/protesters-arrested-outside-fop-headquarters-in-chicago" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/3_1557195518508_7228131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/3_1557195518508_7228131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/3_1557195518508_7228131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/3_1557195518508_7228131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/3_1557195518508_7228131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Protesters arrested outside FOP headquarters in Chicago</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 