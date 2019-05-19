< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story407839740" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407839740" data-article-version="1.0">Brooks Koepka wins PGA Championship</h1>
</header> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407839740.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407839740");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407839740-407838979"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with girlfriend Jena Sims and the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with girlfriend Jena Sims and the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407839740-407838979" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with girlfriend Jena Sims and the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with girlfriend Jena Sims and the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 07:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407839740" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP)</strong> - Brooks Koepka took his place in PGA Championship history with a wire-to-wire victory, minus the style points.</p><p>In a raging wind that turned Bethpage Black into a beast, Koepka lost all but one shot of his record seven-shot lead Sunday. He lost the brutal Long Island crowd, which began chanting "DJ!" for Dustin Johnson as Koepka was on his way to a fourth straight bogey.</p><p>But he delivered the key shots over the closing stretch as Johnson faded with two straight bogeys, and Koepka closed with a 4-over 74 for a two-shot victory and joined Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the PGA Championship since it went to stroke play in 1958.</p><p>Koepka said at the start of the week that majors are sometimes the easiest to win.</p><p>This one should have been. It wasn't.</p><p>His 74 was the highest final round by a PGA champion since Vijay Singh won in a playoff in 2004 at Whistling Straits.</p><p>"I'm just glad I don't have to play any more holes," Koepka said. "That was a stressful round of golf. I'm glad to have this thing back in my hands."</p><p>Koepka appeared to wrap it up with a gap wedge from 156 yards to 2 feet on the 10th hole for a birdie, as Johnson made his first bogey of the round up ahead on the 11th. That restored the lead to six shots, and the coronation was on.</p><p>And then it all changed in a New York minute.</p><p>Koepka missed three straight fairways and made three straight bogeys, having to make a 6-foot putt on No. 11 to keep it from being worse. The wind was so fickle that it died as he hit 7-iron to the par-3 14th that sailed over the green, leading to a fourth straight bogey.</p><p>The crowd sensed a collapse, and began chanting, "DJ! DJ! DJ!" as Koepka was playing the hole. Ahead of him, Johnson made birdie on the 15th -- the toughest hole at Bethpage Black all week -- and the lead was down to one.</p><p>That was as close as Johnson got.</p><p>His 5-iron pierced through a wind that gusted close to 25 mph, over the green and into a buried lie. He missed the 7-foot par putt, went long of the green on the par-3 17th for another bogey and had to settle for 69.</p><p>"Hit the shot I wanted to right at the flag," Johnson said of his 5-iron from 194 yards on the 16th. "I don't know how it flew 200 yards into the wind like that."</p><p>Johnson now has runner-up finishes in all four of the majors, the wrong kind of career Grand Slam.</p><p>"I gave it a run," he said. "That's all you can ask for."</p><p>Koepka returned to No. 1 in the world with a performance that defines his dominance in golf's biggest events.</p><p>He becomes the first player to hold back-to-back titles in two majors at the same time, having won a second straight U.S. Open last summer 60 miles down the road at Shinnecock Hills. He was the first wire-to-wire winner in the PGA Championship since Hal Sutton at Riviera in 1983.</p><p>And what stakes his claim as one of the best in his generation was a third straight year winning a major. He joins a most elite group -- only Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer have done that since the Masters began in 1934.</p><p>He now has four majors in his last eight, a streak not seen since Woods won seven out of 11 when he captured the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black.</p><p>Next up is the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, where Koepka defends his title for the second time. No one has won the U.S. Open three straight years since Willie Anderson in 1905. No one will doubt whether Koepka is capable the way he is playing.</p><p>The 29-year-old Floridian is an imposing figure, a power off the tee and out of the rough with no obvious weakness in his game and the kind of mental fortitude that majors require. He needed all of it over the final hour of this one.</p><p>Koepka doesn't know his resting heart rate, and he said on the eve of the final round that it probably was not much different on the first tee of a major than when he was chilling on his couch. But he could feel this one getting away from him. He could sense Johnson making a charge. He could hear it.</p><p>"How could you not with the `DJ' chants," Koepka said. "I heard everything."</p><p>Bethpage has a reputation for being over the top, and it irritated Harold Varner III, who shot 81 playing in the final group.</p><p>"I thought it was pretty weird how they were telling Brooks to choke," Varner said about the 14th hole. "That's not my cup of tea. I was pulling for him after that."</p><p>Koepka held it together at the most crucial moment. He piped his driver down the 15th fairway and two-putted for par. And he drilled another one into the 16th, which played the most difficult in the final round because it was into the wind.</p><p> Johnson hit 5-iron just over the green. The wind died enough 20 minutes later that Koepka hit 7-iron only to 50 feet and had another good lag putt to get par.</p><p>He kept it interesting to the end, three-putting the 17th as the lead went back to two shots, and pulling his driver on the 18th into fescue so thick it left him little choice but to lay up and scramble for par. Once his medium lob wedge settled 6 feet away, he could relax.</p><p>Finally.</p><p>Woods won the Wanamaker Trophy in consecutive years twice, in 1999 and 2000, and again in 2006 and 2007. Koepka was starting to draw comparisons with Woods for the way he obliterated the competition, much like Woods in his 12-shot victory in the 1997 Masters and 15-shot victory in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.</p><p>Koepka tied the PGA Championship record by opening with a 63. He broke the major championship record for 36 holes at 128. He set another PGA Championship record with his seven-shot lead. In the end, just having his name on the heaviest championship trophy in golf was all that mattered.</p><p>Jordan Spieth registered his first top 10 since the British Open last summer with a 71 to finish at 2-under 278, six shots behind. More Sports Stories The Chicago Cubs have dropped their protest over the pitching delivery of Washington reliever Sean Doolittle.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon made the announcement before Sunday night's game against the Nationals.

Maddon came out twice in the ninth inning of a 5-2 loss Saturday night to complain to plate umpire Sam Holbrook about Doolittle. Maddon said he believed the left-handed Doolittle was tapping his right toe on the ground before coming to the plate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/blue-jays-beat-white-sox-5-2" title="Blue Jays beat White Sox 5-2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit another home run, Danny Jansen and Billy McKinney also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Sunday.

Guerrero has hit all four of his homers in the last six games. The highly touted 20-year-old didn't homer in his first 13 games after making his major league debut in late April.

Guerrero's two-run drive broke a 1-all tie in the eighth inning. Jansen added a two-run homer in the ninth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/maddon-protests-cubs-loss-vs-nats-over-doolittle-s-delivery" title="Maddon protests Cubs' loss vs Nats over Doolittle's delivery" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he was seeking fairness when he questioned the legality of Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle's delivery in the ninth inning Saturday night and ultimately protested the game.

That wasn't Doolittle's interpretation.

"He's not trying to do anything other than rattle me," Doolittle said. "And it was kind of tired."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/morehouse-graduation-speaker-pledges-to-pay-class-of-2019-student-debt"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Morehouse_RobertSmith_051919_1558287779183_7289002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy of Morehouse College" title="Morehouse_RobertSmith_051919_1558287779183-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019's student debt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/health-officials-confirm-measles-case-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/24/GETTY-measles_1532439789069_5841558_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In this handout from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the skin of a patient after three days of measles infection. (CDC via Getty Images)" title="GETTY-measles_1532439789069.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Health officials confirm measles case in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-fort-worth-police-say-man-grabbed-salem-sabatka-while-she-walked-with-her-mom"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Michael%20Webb%20Mug%20on%20Bkgd_1558276258853.jpg_7288298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Michael Webb Mug on Bkgd_1558276258853.jpg-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Abducted 8-year-old found safe; suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/video-15-adorable-ducklings-invade-orlando-car-dealership"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/18/duck%20family_1558212128011.png_7287748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="duck family_1558212128011.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: 15 adorable ducklings invade car dealership</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column Most Recent https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ken&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dad thinks daughter is an intruder, kills her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/brooks-koepka-wins-pga-championship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/GETTY%20Brooks%20Koepka%20and%20Jena%20Sims_1558311889519.jpg_7289515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FARMINGDALE&#x2c;&#x20;NEW&#x20;YORK&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;19&#x3a;&#x20;Brooks&#x20;Koepka&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;poses&#x20;with&#x20;girlfriend&#x20;Jena&#x20;Sims&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;Wanamaker&#x20;Trophy&#x20;after&#x20;winning&#x20;the&#x20;final&#x20;round&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;PGA&#x20;Championship&#x20;at&#x20;Bethpage&#x20;Black&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Stuart&#x20;Franklin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brooks Koepka wins PGA Championship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-dies-of-injuries-10-days-after-house-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Lott&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man dies of injuries 10 days after house fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/memorial-to-parkland-shooting-victims-to-be-burned-to-the-ground-in-symbolic-gesture" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Parkland%20memorial%20is%20deliberately%20destroyed%20by%20fire_1558311314110.JPG_7289504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Parkland%20memorial%20is%20deliberately%20destroyed%20by%20fire_1558311314110.JPG_7289504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Parkland%20memorial%20is%20deliberately%20destroyed%20by%20fire_1558311314110.JPG_7289504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Parkland%20memorial%20is%20deliberately%20destroyed%20by%20fire_1558311314110.JPG_7289504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Parkland%20memorial%20is%20deliberately%20destroyed%20by%20fire_1558311314110.JPG_7289504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This&#x20;memorial&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;Parkland&#x20;school&#x20;shooting&#x20;victims&#x20;was&#x20;deliberately&#x20;destroyed&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;symbolic&#x20;gesture&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial to Parkland shooting victims burned to the ground in symbolic gesture</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-14-missing-for-nine-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center  