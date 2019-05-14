< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bulls land No. 7 pick in NBA Draft Lottery

Posted May 14 2019 06:03PM CDT
Updated May 14 2019 10:01PM CDT 14 2019 10:01PM id="relatedHeadlines-406850490" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Zion Williamson has never been to New Orleans.</p><p>That may be changing very soon.</p><p>The Pelicans bucked seriously long odds Tuesday night, winning the NBA draft lottery and the right to have the first chance at selecting the former Duke star next month - and potentially pairing him with Anthony Davis, in what would immediately become one of the league's most intriguing frontcourt duos.</p><p>"I don't believe the universe makes mistakes," said David Griffin, who is barely a month into his tenure as New Orleans' executive vice president of basketball operations. "I just think we have something special going on."</p><p>Griffin doesn't play the lottery, unless the jackpot is one of those billion-dollar-type enormous ones.</p><p>Maybe he should. The ping-pong balls seem to bounce his way a lot.</p><p>Griffin was with Cleveland when the Cavaliers won the lottery in 2011, 2013 and 2014. And now it's the Pelicans, his new employer, which has struck lottery gold. They defied the odds to do it; the Pelicans entered the lottery with a 6% chance of winning the No. 1 pick for the June 20 draft.</p><p>So now, instead of going into a summer where they may have traded Davis - the player New Orleans got when it won the lottery in 2012, the player who was openly disgruntled this season - the Pelicans have a chance at becoming much better, and fast.</p><p>"This just jump-starts the process," Griffin said. "It'll be harder for me to mess it up than it would have been before this."</p><p>Memphis will choose second, New York third and the Los Angeles Lakers will pick fourth. The Pelicans, Grizzlies and Lakers all moved up to get a top-four spot; New York, Phoenix and Cleveland had the best odds of winning the lottery at 14% each, and none of those clubs even got a top-two pick.</p><p>The lottery had a new format this year, one that the league hoped would even the playing field in a number of ways and didn't make all-out tanking a more enticing option to teams looking to maximize their chance at securing the No. 1 pick.</p><p>The Knicks, Suns and Cavs didn't have much interest in winning this season, with none winning more than 19 games. The ping-pong balls apparently weren't interested in having them win the lottery, either.</p><p>"I don't think you should ever not play to win basketball games," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "I don't see where it would help you."</p><p>Cleveland will pick fifth, followed by Phoenix, Chicago and Atlanta. Washington has the No. 9 pick, Atlanta goes again at 10 and Minnesota is at No. 11. Charlotte is next up, followed by Miami at 13 and Boston at 14. That pick was conveyed to the Celtics by Sacramento as part of an earlier trade.</p><p>The Hawks felt they were big winners, too, after getting two top-10 picks.</p><p>"There are always good players," said Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, the No. 19 pick in last year's draft and part of Atlanta's contingent at the lottery. "Every team just has to go out and find them."</p><p>UCF center Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-6 draft hopeful, played against Williamson in the second round of the NCAA tournament - a 77-76 Duke victory that went down to the very last moment, a game where Williamson scored 32 points. Fall was asked Tuesday who he would take with the No. 1 pick in this draft, and he did not hesitate for even a second before answering.</p><p>"Zion," Fall said. "He's a once-in-a-generation player. I'd seen him on TV a lot, but when you play against this kid, you just see it. He's different."</p><p>Murray State's Ja Morant, projected by many as a strong candidate to be chosen No. 2 overall, was among the players in the audience viewing the proceedings.</p><p>"I don't have any reaction," Morant said. "I was just excited to be here and be in the position that I'm in and just to see how it all played out. Honestly, I don't know what number or where I'll land. Obviously, whatever team drafts me, I'll be happy to go there and bring it every night."</p><p>Williamson was one of three now-former Duke starters at the lottery - R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish were among the invited players as well.</p><p>Barrett and Reddish don't know where they're heading.</p><p>Williamson now has a pretty good idea.</p><p>Aided by a lucky tie that came from Cavaliers executive Jeff Cohen - the one Cohen wore for all three of Cleveland's lottery wins, and one Griffin insisted he get to use this year - along with an angel pin that belonged to his grandmother and the winning ping-pong ball combination of 7-4-12-13, Griffin is already off to a flying start in New Orleans.</p><p>And maybe Davis will be more interested in staying now.</p><p>"I don't think it'll play into it hugely," Griffin said. "If he was open-minded to believing that we could build a winner around him, he's more open-minded to it. ... We're going to build something that we hope everyone wants to be part of and I believed very strongly Anthony's going to want to be part of that whether we win this or not. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago Bulls, coach Jim Boylen agree to contract extension</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 03:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 08:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago Bulls and coach Jim Boylen have agreed to a contract extension.</p><p>Boylen was already under contract for next season when the Bulls promoted him from assistant coach to take over for the fired Fred Hoiberg in December. They never gave him the interim tag.</p><p>Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said at the end of the season that Boylen would likely get an extension. The Bulls made it official on Friday, though they did not announce the length or financial terms.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/paxson-bulls-on-right-path-boylen-could-get-extension" title="Paxson: Bulls on right path, Boylen could get extension" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY-jim-boylen_1554905777443_7089120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY-jim-boylen_1554905777443_7089120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY-jim-boylen_1554905777443_7089120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY-jim-boylen_1554905777443_7089120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY-jim-boylen_1554905777443_7089120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Head coach Jim Boylen of the Chicago Bulls reacts as his team takes on the New York Knicks at the United Center on April 9, 2019 in Chicago (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Paxson: Bulls on right path, Boylen could get extension</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 11 2019 05:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 11 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>John Paxson remains convinced the Chicago Bulls are on the right path despite one of the worst records in franchise history and that they have the coach they need in Jim Boylen.</p><p>Chicago's top basketball executive, Paxson said Thursday he expects the team to compete for a playoff spot next season. He also said it's "very possible" Boylen gets a contract extension.</p><p>The Bulls went from 27 victories to finishing with a 22-60 mark in the second year of their rebuild. That gave them the fifth-worst win percentage (.268) in franchise history - the lowest since the 1998-99 team went 13-37 (.260) following the breakup of the dynasty teams in the franchise's heyday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bulls/bulls-markkanen-cleared-for-basketball-activities-1" title="Bulls' Markkanen cleared for basketball activities" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY-lauri-markkanen_1553791841964_6955913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY-lauri-markkanen_1553791841964_6955913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY-lauri-markkanen_1553791841964_6955913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY-lauri-markkanen_1553791841964_6955913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY-lauri-markkanen_1553791841964_6955913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls dunks against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center on March 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bulls' Markkanen cleared for basketball activities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 11 2019 01:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen has been cleared to resume full basketball activities after missing the final two weeks of the season because of a heart problem.</p><p>The Bulls announced Thursday that he was cleared after examinations by cardiologists at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and Johns Hopkins.</p><p>Markkanen left a game at Toronto on March 26 because of extreme fatigue and an accelerated heart rate. The team says doctors at Rush and Johns Hopkins determined dehydration and nutrient deficiency caused the problem.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/rahm-emanuel-reflects-on-tenure-as-mayor-of-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/60561418_432683204195467_7300064387258122240_n_1557970253979_7271028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mayor Emanuel"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rahm Emanuel reflects on tenure as mayor of Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/show-of-support-for-lgbtq-community-after-restaurant-worker-makes-anti-gay-comment"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/111_1557973598126_7271450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="111_1557973598126.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Show of support for LGBTQ community after restaurant worker makes anti-gay comment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/report-unborn-baby-cut-from-womb-of-missing-19-year-old-chicago-woman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/Marlen%20Ochoa-Uriostegui_1557965387333.jpg_7270544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui_1557965387333.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Report: Unborn baby cut from womb of missing 19-year-old Chicago woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/farmer-uses-pocket-knife-to-amputate-leg-caught-in-machinery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Kurt%20Kaser%20Banner%20Madonna%20Rehabilitation%20Hospitals_1557968970268.jpg_7270890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kurt Kaser at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals' Lincoln, Nebraska campus. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-29-missing-from-austin" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/missing-man_1558007060669_7273242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/missing-man_1558007060669_7273242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/missing-man_1558007060669_7273242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/missing-man_1558007060669_7273242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/missing-man_1558007060669_7273242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John&#x20;Lindquist&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man, 29, missing from Austin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/8-shot-1-killed-wednesday-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marcin&#x20;Wichary&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>8 shot, 1 killed Wednesday in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/mayor-bill-de-blasio-enters-2020-presidential-race" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x20;Mayor&#x20;Bill&#x20;de&#x20;Blasio&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x20;appearance&#x20;on&#x20;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x20;morning&#x20;program&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Good&#x20;Day&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2e;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;FILE&#x2c;&#x20;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Bill de Blasio enters 2020 presidential race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/rahm-emanuel-reflects-on-tenure-as-mayor-of-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/60561418_432683204195467_7300064387258122240_n_1557970253979_7271028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/60561418_432683204195467_7300064387258122240_n_1557970253979_7271028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/60561418_432683204195467_7300064387258122240_n_1557970253979_7271028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/60561418_432683204195467_7300064387258122240_n_1557970253979_7271028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/60561418_432683204195467_7300064387258122240_n_1557970253979_7271028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rahm Emanuel reflects on tenure as mayor of Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/show-of-support-for-lgbtq-community-after-restaurant-worker-makes-anti-gay-comment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/111_1557973598126_7271450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/111_1557973598126_7271450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/111_1557973598126_7271450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/111_1557973598126_7271450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/15/111_1557973598126_7271450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Show of support for LGBTQ community after 