<article> <section id="story412217443" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412217443" data-article-version="1.0">Castillo, Jiménez power White Sox to 7-5 win over Nationals</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412217443" data-article-version="1.0">Castillo, Jiménez power White Sox to 7-5 win over Nationals</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-412217443" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Castillo, Jiménez power White Sox to 7-5 win over Nationals&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/castillo-jimenez-power-white-sox-to-7-5-win-over-nationals" data-title="Castillo, Jiménez power White Sox to 7-5 win over Nationals" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/castillo-jimenez-power-white-sox-to-7-5-win-over-nationals" addthis:title="Castillo, Jiménez power White Sox to 7-5 win over Nationals"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412217443.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412217443");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412217443-5222150"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412217443-5222150" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:49AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412217443" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Eloy Jiménez believes he's much improved since the start of the season and will continue to grow throughout his rookie year.</p> <p>Welington Castillo hit a grand slam and Jiménez homered at home for the first time, powering the Chicago White Sox to a 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.</p> <p>Castillo got his second career slam, with the other coming June 14, 2017, in the same ballpark when he played for the Baltimore Orioles.</p> <p>Jiménez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs. He drove a 1-1 pitch from Washington starter Patrick Corbin (5-5) over the batter's eye in center and onto the concourse for an estimated distance of 462 feet. The 22-year-old came into the game hitting .266 with no homers and three RBIs in 18 home games and .205 with eight homers and 14 RBIs in 23 road games.</p> <p>"I know I'm getting better," he said. "This is pretty much one of my best games, but there's more to come."</p> <p>Jiménez also made a nice sliding catch on a liner to left in the eighth to help thwart a Nationals comeback attempt.</p> <p>Anthony Rendon homered twice for the Nationals, who snapped a three-game winning streak.</p> <p>Corbin allowed seven runs on six hits in five innings in losing his third straight start.</p> <p>"It's just been frustrating trying to figure out what I'm doing wrong," he said. "I just gotta make better pitches out there, execute and just try to get better results."</p> <p>Reliever Evan Marshall (1-0) retired all four batters he faced to get the win. Marshall replaced starter Manny Bañuelos with two outs and two on in the fifth and got Howie Kendrick to line out to third.</p> <p>Alex Colomé got the final five outs - working out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth - for his 14th save in 14 chances.</p> <p>Rendon's two-run shot with one out in the first gave the Nationals a quick 2-0 lead.</p> <p>Chicago answered in the bottom half of the inning. José Abreu doubled off the wall with two outs and James McCann and Jiménez followed with walks to load the bases. Castillo then drove a 2-0 fastball from Corbin over the wall in center for a 4-2 lead.</p> <p>Corbin retired the next seven batters before Jiménez led off the fourth with his long homer to make it 5-2.</p> <p>In the sixth, Jiménez chased Corbin with an RBI double for a 6-2 lead. Yolmer Sanchez then drove in Jiménez with an RBI single to make it 7-2.</p> <p>Washington pulled within three in the eighth on a two-run double by Yan Gomes off reliever Aaron Bummer. Later in the inning, the Nationals loaded the bases with two outs, but Colomé got Adam Eaton to fly out to center.</p> <p>Rendon led off the ninth with his second homer to cap the scoring.</p> <p>ACT YOUR AGE</p> <p>Jiménez's tape-measure shots - he also had a similar one to center in Kansas City over the weekend - has caught the attention of his teammates, including slugger Abreu.</p> <p>"He says I'm not 22-years-old because I hit a ball too far," Jiménez said.</p> <p>WEB GEM</p> <p>Center fielder Victor Robles had the defensive play of the game with a diving catch on the warning track to take an extra base hit away from Chicago's Leury García.</p> <p>HEAD'S UP</p> <p>Plate umpire Chad Whitson was struck in the head on a backswing by Chicago's Ryan Cordell in the second inning. After receiving treatment for several minutes by the White Sox training staff, Whitson was able to continue.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Nationals: 1B Matt Adams sat out with a left oblique strain suffered on a check swing Monday, but manager Dave Martinez is optimistic Adams will just miss the one game. "He's a lot better than we anticipated," Martinez said.</p> <p>White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada was out of the lineup after leaving Monday's game after the sixth inning. He's listed as day-to-day with a mild mid lat-back strain. "He's doing better today," manager Rick Renteria said. "We'll continue to monitor him. We have a day off tomorrow and we'll reevaluate him on Thursday."</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (1-0, 2.93 ERA) starts Thursday night in the opener of a four-game home series against Arizona. RHP Zack Greinke (7-2, 2.87) goes for the Diamondbacks.</p> <p>White Sox: RHP Iván Nova (3-5, 6.28 ERA) takes the mound Thursday night in the opener of a four-game home series against the Yankees. LHP J.A. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Peter Lambert baffled Chicago yet again and took a chunk out of the turf with a sliding catch.</p><p>Now that's making an impression.</p><p>The rookie went five strong innings to lock up Chicago for a second time in five days as the Colorado Rockies won their 10th straight at home by beating the Cubs 10-3 on Tuesday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/deshields-vandersloot-lead-sky-past-mercury-82-75" title="DeShields, Vandersloot lead Sky past Mercury 82-75" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeShields, Vandersloot lead Sky past Mercury 82-75</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Diamond DeShields scored 25 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 17 with eight assists and the Chicago Sky held off the Phoenix Mercury 82-75 on Tuesday night.</p><p>Chicago (3-2) led 43-41 at the half before DeShields had four of the six 3-pointers the Sky made in the third quarter to build a 67-55 lead.</p><p>Twice Vandersloot baskets put Chicago's lead at 15 points, the second coming midway through the fourth quarter. Phoenix (2-3) cut the lead to five with just under a minute left but Gabby Williams grabbed an offensive rebound that Vandersloot turned into a layup with 29.3 seconds to play and then Vandersloot added a steal to seal the win.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/inspired-bears-ready-for-training-camp-except-the-kickers" title="Inspired Bears ready for training camp, except the kickers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Inspired Bears ready for training camp, except the kickers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GENE CHAMBERLAIN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Eddie Jackson and other Chicago Bears defensive players felt ready to begin hitting last week when organized team activities ended.</p><p>A weekend around the likes of Dick Butkus, Doug Plank, Richard Dent and other Bears greats at the franchise's 100th anniversary celebration hardly doused those flames.</p><p>They'll have to wait six weeks, but the Bears started wrapping up offseason work on Tuesday with mandatory minicamp by saying they're already prepared to begin making up for the way last season ended.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/orlando-unites-on-third-anniversary-of-pulse-nightclub-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pulse_1471299906092-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orlando unites on third anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/report-man-shoots-ex-girlfriend-her-current-boyfriend-then-kills-himself-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/shooting_1560309292870_7385932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="shooting_1560309292870.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Report: Man shoots ex-girlfriend, her current boyfriend, then kills himself in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/metrosouth-medical-center-in-blue-island-to-close-december-31"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/metrosouth%20medical%20center_1560308520507.jpg_7385685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="metrosouth medical center_1560308520507.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island to close December 31</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/canada-bans-dolphin-whale-and-porpoise-captivity"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Visitors interact with beluga whales at the Vancouver Aquarium February 17, 2009 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Wisconsin dad accused of killing infant while being held by mother: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/castillo-jimenez-power-white-sox-to-7-5-win-over-nationals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Castillo, Jiménez power White Sox to 7-5 win over Nationals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rookie-peter-lambert-bottles-up-cubs-again-rockies-win-10-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/gov-pritzker-to-sign-bill-expanding-abortion-rights-wednesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pritzker_1559701901187_7352760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pritzker_1559701901187_7352760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pritzker_1559701901187_7352760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pritzker_1559701901187_7352760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pritzker_1559701901187_7352760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Pritzker to sign bill expanding abortion rights Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/11-shot-1-killed-tuesday-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 