Chris Kunitz retires after 15 NHL seasons

Posted Jul 30 2019 07:38PM CDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 07:39PM CDT

CHICAGO (AP) - Chris Kunitz announced his retirement Tuesday after winning four Stanley Cup titles in 15 NHL seasons.

He wasn't out of work for very long.

Kunitz is joining the Chicago Blackhawks' front office as a player development adviser. He will work with the coaching staffs for the Blackhawks and their American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford.</p><p>The 39-year-old Kunitz had 268 goals and 351 assists in 1,022 NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Chicago. He also had 27 goals and 66 assists in 178 career playoff appearances.</p><p>In a statement put out by the Blackhawks, Kunitz thanked practically everyone from his playing career. He said his teammates "taught me to give my very best."</p><p>"Your leadership helped mold me into the player I knew I could be," he said. "I was given the opportunity to play with the very best teams and the very best players and I'm grateful for the laughs and the friendships that we shared together."</p><p>The forward made his NHL debut with Anaheim in 2004 but spent most of his career as Sidney Crosby's linemate with Pittsburgh. He was part of championship teams with the Ducks in 2007 and Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017.</p><p>Kunitz played for the Blackhawks last season, collecting five goals and five assists in 56 games. He skated in his 1,000th game Feb. 14 against New Jersey.</p><p>"While coaching him last year, I recognized what an asset he would be for our staff and the organization," Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said in a release. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cards beat Cubs 8-0, take over 1st place in NL Central</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 11:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 11:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jack Flaherty didn't panic. Instead, the St. Louis Cardinals' right-hander simply stayed the course during a lengthy stretch without a victory.</p><p>That patience paid off Thursday.</p><p>Flaherty struck out nine in seven strong innings and catcher Matt Wieters hit a three-run homer as the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 in a matchup of NL Central leaders.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bears-defense-picking-up-changes-under-chuck-pagano-1" title="Bears' defense picking up changes under Chuck Pagano" data-articleId="421727118" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bears' defense picking up changes under Chuck Pagano</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 08:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Khalil Mack poured into the backfield Thursday at the Chicago Bears' practice, stretched up and deflected Mitchell Trubisky pass before making the interception.</p><p>It sure looked like the same old defense, even if the defensive coordinator has changed.</p><p>Chuck Pagano replaced current Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and knows the pressure is on him considering he's taking over a unit ranked first in numerous major defensive categories last season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/still-here-wheeler-solid-as-mets-roll-past-white-sox-1" title="Still here: Wheeler solid as Mets roll past White Sox" data-articleId="421685401" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Still here: Wheeler solid as Mets roll past White Sox</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 04:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 08:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Zack Wheeler is still a Met, which makes him part of a suddenly dominant starting rotation. A day after the trade deadline passed, the hard-throwing right-hander kept his club on a second-half roll.</p><p>Wheeler tossed seven innings of four-hit ball, Robinson Canó drove in two runs with a homer and double, and New York beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Thursday for its seventh straight win.</p><p>"That was probably one of the better games I've ever seen him pitch," manager Mickey Callaway said. "Just relaxed, fluid, just executing pitch after pitch. 