Michigan stuns Illinois 5-4 in Big Ten Tournament none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OMAHA, Neb. (AP)</strong> - Jordan Nwogu drilled a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to push Michigan past Illinois 5-4 on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.</p> <p>Ako Thomas also had a pair of RBIs for Michigan (39-17), which rallied from a 3-0 hole to solidify its at-large NCAA Tournament hopes.</p> <p>Michigan tied it at 3-all on a two-RBI double by Thomas in the bottom of the seventh. More College Sports Stories

Prized Jamaican big man Kofi Cockburn signs with Illinois
Posted Apr 24 2019 05:28PM CDT
Updated Apr 24 2019 08:02PM CDT
Illinois has signed prized big man Kofi Cockburn to a national letter of intent.
The Fighting Illini announced Wednesday the addition of the 7-foot, 290-pounder from Kingston, Jamaica - the highest rated post player to join the program since Meyers Leonard in 2010.
Cockburn averaged 14.8 points and 10.1 rebounds last season for prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. He moved from Jamaica to New York for high school and attended Christ the King before transferring to Oak Hill for the 2018-19 season. Former Kansas guard Charlie Moore transfers to DePaul
Posted Apr 23 2019 03:41PM CDT
Updated Apr 23 2019 03:54PM CDT
Former Kansas guard Charlie Moore is returning home to Chicago to play for DePaul.
Coach Dave Leitao announced the move Tuesday, making DePaul Moore's third school. He began his career at California and played one season at Kansas.
Moore averaged 2.9 points in 35 games as a sophomore after sitting out the Jayhawks' 2017-18 Final Four season. He scored 12.2 points per game as a freshman at California in 2016-17. Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser says he is staying
Posted Apr 16 2019 07:35PM CDT
Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser says he plans to stay at the school after he reportedly talked to St. John's about its job.
Moser says he is "all in" with Loyola after the Ramblers went 20-14 this season and won a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/college-sports/michigan-stuns-illinois-5-4-in-big-ten-tournament" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/03/1296173_G_1438613142720_73047_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/03/1296173_G_1438613142720_73047_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/03/1296173_G_1438613142720_73047_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/03/1296173_G_1438613142720_73047_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/03/1296173_G_1438613142720_73047_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Michigan stuns Illinois 5-4 in Big Ten Tournament</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-arrested-within-hour-of-robbing-people-at-gunpoint-in-pilsen-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/rodney-jones-charles-franklin_1558632979683_7306132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/rodney-jones-charles-franklin_1558632979683_7306132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/rodney-jones-charles-franklin_1558632979683_7306132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/rodney-jones-charles-franklin_1558632979683_7306132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/rodney-jones-charles-franklin_1558632979683_7306132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rodney&#x20;Jones&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Charles&#x20;Franklin&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 arrested within hour of robbing people at gunpoint in Pilsen: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-food-truck-regulations-constitutional-court-rules" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/05/chicago-food-trucks_1480989925018_2385852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/05/chicago-food-trucks_1480989925018_2385852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/05/chicago-food-trucks_1480989925018_2385852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/05/chicago-food-trucks_1480989925018_2385852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/05/chicago-food-trucks_1480989925018_2385852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Marit&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Toomas&#x20;Hinnosaar&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago food truck regulations constitutional, court rules</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-charged-with-stealing-valet-car-at-gunpoint-in-river-north" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Treshawn&#x20;Duffie&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police&#x20;arrest&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 charged with stealing valet car at gunpoint in River North</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/judge-orders-unsealing-of-documents-in-jussie-smollett-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jussie&#x20;Smollett&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge orders unsealing of documents in Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> 