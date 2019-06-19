< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story413693398" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413693398" data-article-version="1.0">Contreras powers Cubs past Giolito, White Sox 7-3</h1>
</header> Posted Jun 19 2019 11:17PM CDT class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413693398.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413693398");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413693398-413687268"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413693398-413687268" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/3212_1561001227594_7422131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413693398" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Willson Contreras homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Chicago Cubs handed Lucas Giolito his first loss since April by downing the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Wednesday night.</p><p>David Bote also connected to help the Cubs bounce back from a tough loss to their crosstown rivals in their first meeting of the season. Jon Lester (6-5) allowed two more homers, but worked into the sixth inning to improve to 3-1 in June.</p><p>Trying for his ninth win in a row, Giolito (10-2) showed flashes of the dominant stuff that put him in the mix to start next month's All-Star Game in Cleveland. He struck out Kris Bryant three times and fanned Kyle Schwarber twice on a rainy, unseasonably cold night at Wrigley Field.</p><p>But Giolito had all sorts of trouble against Contreras.</p><p>The Cubs loaded the bases in the first on Schwarber's leadoff double and a pair of walks, and Contreras drove a 1-2 changeup into the basket in left field for his third career grand slam. The fiery Contreras yelled and motioned to the crowd as he rounded the bases after his 14th homer.</p><p>Giolito allowed a total of four runs in 29 innings over his previous four starts.</p><p>Contreras batted again with two outs in the third and sent a solo shot into the bleachers in left, giving the Cubs a 5-1 lead. He walked in the fifth before Josh Osich got the last two outs of the inning.</p><p>Giolito allowed six runs and seven hits, struck out nine and walked three in his first loss since April 6 against Seattle. The 6-foot-6 right-hander went 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in his previous 11 starts.</p><p>Leury García homered on Lester's first pitch, and James McCann also went deep for the White Sox. Yolmer Sánchez finished with three hits.</p><p>Eloy Jiménez was held in check one night after he hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth against his first major league organization, lifting the White Sox to a 3-1 win. The rookie slugger went 0 for 3 with a walk and scored a run.</p><p>Yoán Moncada's RBI double trimmed the Cubs' lead to 5-3 in the fourth. The White Sox had a chance for more with runners on second and third, but Lester struck out Giolito and retired García to end the inning.</p><p>Lester allowed seven hits, struck out six and walked one in 5 2/3 innings. He has given up seven homers in his last three starts.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>White Sox: LHP Manny Bañuelos was placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. The team is off each of the next two Thursdays, but it will need to cover the opening in its rotation Tuesday in Boston. "We have a few days off here so we'll deal with that as we continue to move forward and see what adjustments we have to make," manager Rick Renteria said. RHP Carson Fulmer was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Bañuelos' spot on the roster.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>White Sox: Following an off day, RHP Reynaldo López (4-7, 6.31 ERA) starts Friday night at Texas. López is 1-3 with an 8.88 ERA in his last five outings. RHP Ariel Jurado (4-3, 4.23 ERA) pitches for the Rangers in the opener of the weekend set.</p><p>Cubs: RHP Tyler Chatwood (3-1, 3.60 ERA) makes his second start of the season Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the New York Mets. Chatwood is stepping in for Kyle Hendricks, who is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. More Sports Stories

Vandersloot scores 24 points, Sky beat Liberty 91-83
By DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer
Posted Jun 19 2019 08:07PM CDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 09:27PM CDT

Courtney Vandersloot wanted the ball in her hands with the game on the line.

She scored 25 points, hitting five of six free throws in the final 37.2 seconds, to help the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-83 on Wednesday night.

"That's how you win games. Everyone says free throws are how you win games," said Vandersloot, who also had eight rebounds and six assists. "We had the people willing to knock some shots down. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vandersloot scores 24 points, Sky beat Liberty 91-83</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Courtney Vandersloot wanted the ball in her hands with the game on the line.</p><p>She scored 25 points, hitting five of six free throws in the final 37.2 seconds, to help the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-83 on Wednesday night.</p><p>"That's how you win games. Everyone says free throws are how you win games," said Vandersloot, who also had eight rebounds and six assists. "We had the people willing to knock some shots down. That's how you win down the stretch."

White Sox place left-hander Bañuelos on 10-day injured list
Posted Jun 19 2019 05:53PM CDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 06:39PM CDT

The Chicago White Sox have placed left-hander Manny Bañuelos on the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte.

Bañuelos is dealing with shoulder inflammation. The 28-year-old Bañuelos is 3-4 with a 6.90 ERA in 13 games, eight starts, in his first season with Chicago.

The White Sox are off Thursday and June 27, but they will need to cover the opening in their rotation Tuesday in Boston. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White Sox place left-hander Bañuelos on 10-day injured list</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago White Sox have placed left-hander Manny Bañuelos on the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte.</p><p>Bañuelos is dealing with shoulder inflammation. The 28-year-old Bañuelos is 3-4 with a 6.90 ERA in 13 games, eight starts, in his first season with Chicago.</p><p>The White Sox are off Thursday and June 27, but they will need to cover the opening in their rotation Tuesday in Boston. They could go with a bullpen day.

Jimenez homers in 9th to power White Sox past Cubs, 3-1
Posted Jun 18 2019 10:06PM CDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 06:22AM CDT

Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning in his first game against his first major league organization, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old Jimenez was a top prospect for the Cubs before he headlined a rare trade with the White Sox for veteran left-hander Jose Quintana in July 2017. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jimenez homers in 9th to power White Sox past Cubs, 3-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:22AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning in his first game against his first major league organization, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Tuesday night.</p><p>The 22-year-old Jimenez was a top prospect for the Cubs before he headlined a rare trade with the White Sox for veteran left-hander Jose Quintana in July 2017. The Jimenez deal will live on in sports bars all over Chicago for many years to come, and the rookie added another wrinkle with one big swing in his first game at Wrigley Field.

James McCann hit a leadoff single before Jimenez drove a 1-0 pitch from Pedro Strop (1-3) over the wall in left for his 12th homer. Considered one of baseball's top young sluggers, Jimenez has gone deep six times in his last nine games. (Photo credit: King County Sheriff's Office)" title="sheriffimg_seattlerapistsuspect_061919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man convicted of rape tracks down, attacks same victim after being released from jail: cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/country-time-will-pay-fines-and-permits-to-help-kids-keep-their-lemonade-stands-this-summer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/is%20lemonade%20legal_1560985486620.png_7420860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A map of the U.S. indicating the 15 states where it's legal to have a lemonade stand without a permit. Lawmakers debate reparations for slavery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/millions-drive-high-underestimate-dangers-of-marijuana-aaa-report-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/04/GETTY-marijuana-joint_1549309289490_6716969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/04/GETTY-marijuana-joint_1549309289490_6716969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/04/GETTY-marijuana-joint_1549309289490_6716969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/04/GETTY-marijuana-joint_1549309289490_6716969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/04/GETTY-marijuana-joint_1549309289490_6716969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bruce&#x20;Bennett&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Millions drive high, underestimate dangers of marijuana, AAA report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/prosecutors-to-appeal-would-be-bomber-s-16-year-sentence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/27/Adel%20Daoud_1556415184274.jpg_7179581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/27/Adel%20Daoud_1556415184274.jpg_7179581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/27/Adel%20Daoud_1556415184274.jpg_7179581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/27/Adel%20Daoud_1556415184274.jpg_7179581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/27/Adel%20Daoud_1556415184274.jpg_7179581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Adel&#x20;Daoud&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;FBI" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prosecutors to appeal would-be bomber's 16-year sentence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-convicted-of-rape-tracks-down-and-attacks-same-victim-3-days-after-being-released-from-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/sheriffimg_seattlerapistsuspect_061919_1560992718527_7421267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/sheriffimg_seattlerapistsuspect_061919_1560992718527_7421267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/sheriffimg_seattlerapistsuspect_061919_1560992718527_7421267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/sheriffimg_seattlerapistsuspect_061919_1560992718527_7421267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/sheriffimg_seattlerapistsuspect_061919_1560992718527_7421267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Francisco&#x20;Carranza-Ramirez&#x2c;&#x20;35&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;2018&#x20;mugshot&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;King&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man convicted of rape tracks down, attacks same victim after being released from jail: cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/gurnee-man-charged-with-attempted-murder-in-maine-township-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/Ayande-Andrews_1560990426098_7421086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/Ayande-Andrews_1560990426098_7421086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/Ayande-Andrews_1560990426098_7421086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/Ayande-Andrews_1560990426098_7421086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/19/Ayande-Andrews_1560990426098_7421086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gurnee man charged with attempted murder in Maine Township shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>