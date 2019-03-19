< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cubs' Contreras on injured list with hamstring strain Cubs' Contreras on injured list with hamstring strain
Posted Aug 04 2019 01:49PM CDT strain"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422125570.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var Willson Contreras high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during a MLB spring training game at Surprise Stadium on Feb. 27th in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/19/GETTY-Willson-Contreras_1553013731453_6909962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/19/GETTY-Willson-Contreras_1553013731453_6909962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/19/GETTY-Willson-Contreras_1553013731453_6909962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willson Contreras&nbsp;high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during a MLB spring training game at Surprise Stadium on Feb.&nbsp;27th&nbsp;in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Willson Contreras high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during a MLB spring training game at Surprise Stadium on Feb. 27th in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422125570-395739930" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/19/GETTY-Willson-Contreras_1553013731453_6909962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/19/GETTY-Willson-Contreras_1553013731453_6909962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/19/GETTY-Willson-Contreras_1553013731453_6909962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/19/GETTY-Willson-Contreras_1553013731453_6909962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/19/GETTY-Willson-Contreras_1553013731453_6909962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willson Contreras&nbsp;high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during a MLB spring training game at Surprise Stadium on Feb.&nbsp;27th&nbsp;in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Willson Contreras high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during a MLB spring training game at Surprise Stadium on Feb. 27th in Surprise, Arizona. CHICAGO (AP) - Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras has gone on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Contreras was hurt Saturday against Milwaukee while running to first on a fly ball. He limped off the field and sobbed in the dugout.

He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

"Once we know tomorrow exactly the extent of this - good or bad - we'll try to make our determination after that," Chicago manager Joe Maddon said Sunday.

The 27-year-old Contreras is batting .275 with 19 homers and 57 RBIs in 87 games this season.

Chicago recalled catcher Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White Sox open doubleheader with 5-3 win over Tigers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 04:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 05:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dylan Cease has two victories so far in this, the right-hander's rookie season.</p><p>Both have been against the bumbling Detroit Tigers.</p><p>Cease pitched five solid innings and José Abreu homered and drove in three runs to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 5-3 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Welington Castillo also homered for Chicago, and Jake Rogers went deep for Detroit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/heyward-darvish-lead-cubs-to-sweep-of-brewers-with-7-2-win" title="Heyward, Darvish lead Cubs to sweep of Brewers with 7-2 win" data-articleId="422150034" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heyward, Darvish lead Cubs to sweep of Brewers with 7-2 win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 04:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jason Heyward drove in three runs, Yu Darvish pitched five effective innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the slumping Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Sunday to sweep their weekend series.</p><p>Heyward and Kyle Schwarber homered as the NL Central leaders won for the 11th time in 13 games at Wrigley Field. Anthony Rizzo collected four hits.</p><p>Christian Yelich hit his major league-best 37th homer for Milwaukee, which has dropped four straight and six of seven. The third-place Brewers trail the Cubs by four games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/garcia-slam-jimenez-3-run-shot-lead-white-sox-past-phillies" title="Garcia slam, Jimenez 3-run shot lead White Sox past Phillies" data-articleId="422149179" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Garcia slam, Jimenez 3-run shot lead White Sox past Phillies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 04:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Leury Garcia hit a grand slam, Eloy Jiménez added a three-run shot and Tim Anderson also went deep to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 10-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.</p><p>The Phillies are still in the NL wild-card hunt but lost two of three at home to the below-.500 White Sox. Not even appearances by Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Pedro Martinez and the rest of the 2009 NL champions could inspire the Phillies and they trailed all the way against Reynaldo Lopez (6-9) and three relievers.</p><p>The Phillies spent $330 million to bring Bryce Harper aboard and fuel expectations they could make a serious playoff push for the first time in nearly a decade.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/off-duty-officer-shoots-at-male-in-south-chicago-no-injuries-reported" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/off-duty-shots-fired_1565176469269_7577936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/off-duty-shots-fired_1565176469269_7577936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/off-duty-shots-fired_1565176469269_7577936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/off-duty-shots-fired_1565176469269_7577936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/off-duty-shots-fired_1565176469269_7577936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Off-duty officer shoots at male in South Chicago, no injuries reported</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/off-duty-officer-shoots-at-male-in-south-chicago-no-injuries-reported" data-title="Off-duty officer shoots at male in South Chicago" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/off-duty-officer-shoots-at-male-in-south-chicago-no-injuries-reported" addthis:title="Off-duty officer shoots at male in South Chicago" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bowls-used-at-chipotle-sweetgreen-contain-cancer-linked-chemicals-study-finds" > <h3>Bowls used at Chipotle, Sweetgreen contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study finds</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/bowls-used-at-chipotle-sweetgreen-contain-cancer-linked-chemicals-study-finds" data-title="Study finds toxic chemicals in fiber to-go bowls" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/bowls-used-at-chipotle-sweetgreen-contain-cancer-linked-chemicals-study-finds" addthis:title="Study finds toxic chemicals in fiber to-go bowls" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-man-travels-to-el-paso-and-dayton-to-make-crosses-for-shooting-victims" > <h3>Illinois man travels to El Paso and Dayton to make crosses for shooting victims</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/illinois-man-travels-to-el-paso-and-dayton-to-make-crosses-for-shooting-victims" data-title="Illinois man makes crosses for shooting victims" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/illinois-man-travels-to-el-paso-and-dayton-to-make-crosses-for-shooting-victims" addthis:title="Illinois man makes crosses for shooting victims" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-in-california-looking-for-the-owner-of-a-massive-stuffed-pig-found-abandoned" > <h3>Deputies in California looking for the owner of a massive stuffed pig found abandoned</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/deputies-in-california-looking-for-the-owner-of-a-massive-stuffed-pig-found-abandoned" data-title="Deputies looking for owner of giant stuffed pig" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/deputies-in-california-looking-for-the-owner-of-a-massive-stuffed-pig-found-abandoned" addthis:title="Deputies looking for owner of giant stuffed pig" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/palos-park-police-search-for-4-suspected-in-vehicle-burglary-credit-card-fraud" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/suspect-palos-park_1565175028110_7577929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/suspect-palos-park_1565175028110_7577929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/suspect-palos-park_1565175028110_7577929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/suspect-palos-park_1565175028110_7577929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/07/suspect-palos-park_1565175028110_7577929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four&#x20;suspected&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;series&#x20;of&#x20;Palos&#x20;Park&#x20;vehicle&#x20;burglaries&#x20;and&#x20;credit&#x20;card&#x20;frauds&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Palos&#x20;Park&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Palos Park police search for 4 suspected in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/phone-scammers-pretending-to-be-ice-agent-with-deportation-threat-target-palos-park-residents" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/getty_iceagentfile_080619_1565143828175_7577525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/getty_iceagentfile_080619_1565143828175_7577525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/getty_iceagentfile_080619_1565143828175_7577525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/getty_iceagentfile_080619_1565143828175_7577525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/06/getty_iceagentfile_080619_1565143828175_7577525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;ICE&#x20;agent&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Phone scammers pretending to be ICE agent with deportation threat target Palos Park residents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bowls-used-at-chipotle-sweetgreen-contain-cancer-linked-chemicals-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680_7577076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680_7577076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680_7577076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680_7577076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/ChipotleFiberBowls_Banner_Getty_1565135118680_7577076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chipotle&#x20;workers&#x20;fill&#x20;orders&#x20;for&#x20;customers&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;Fiber&#x20;bowls&#x20;like&#x20;those&#x20;used&#x20;at&#x20;Chipotle&#x20;were&#x20;found&#x20;to&#x20;contain&#x20;cancer-linked&#x2c;&#x20;non-biodegradable&#x20;chemicals&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;recent&#x20;study&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;Food&#x20;Economy&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bowls used at Chipotle, Sweetgreen contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-man-travels-to-el-paso-and-dayton-to-make-crosses-for-shooting-victims" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1153274478%20THUMB_1565131577479.jpg_7576866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Greg&#x20;Zanis&#x20;of&#x20;Aurora&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2c;&#x20;places&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;hand-made&#x20;crosses&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;12&#x20;victims&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;mass&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;makeshift&#x20;memorial&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Municipal&#x20;Center&#x20;June&#x20;02&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Virginia&#x20;Beach&#x2c;&#x20;Virginia&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois man travels to El Paso and Dayton to make crosses for shooting victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-in-california-looking-for-the-owner-of-a-massive-stuffed-pig-found-abandoned" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/stuffed%20pig%201_1565134113005.jpg_7576976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;picture&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;giant&#x20;stuffed&#x20;pig&#x20;that&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;abandoned&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;local&#x20;Metrolink&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ventura&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies in California looking for the owner of a massive stuffed pig found abandoned</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content 