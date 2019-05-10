< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cubs demote Russell, scratch Lester, bring Contreras off IL
Posted Jul 24 2019 03:43PM CDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 03:44PM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20addison%20russell%20cubs_1557520488419.jpg_7244658_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20addison%20russell%20cubs_1557520488419.jpg_7244658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20addison%20russell%20cubs_1557520488419.jpg_7244658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20addison%20russell%20cubs_1557520488419.jpg_7244658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420053019-406172660" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20addison%20russell%20cubs_1557520488419.jpg_7244658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20addison%20russell%20cubs_1557520488419.jpg_7244658_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20addison%20russell%20cubs_1557520488419.jpg_7244658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20addison%20russell%20cubs_1557520488419.jpg_7244658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20addison%20russell%20cubs_1557520488419.jpg_7244658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 03:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 03:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420053019" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (AP)</strong> - The Chicago Cubs optioned shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, about two months after he completed a suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.</p> <p>The struggling Russell was sent down to make room for All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, who was activated from the 10-day injured list. Chicago also scratched left-hander Jon Lester from his scheduled start against San Francisco because of illness. Right-hander Tyler Chatwood started in Lester's place.</p> <p>Russell is hitting .247 with six homers, 16 RBIs and a .733 OPS in 55 games. He had a rough game Saturday against San Diego when he appeared to lose a pair of pop-ups in the sun and made multiple baserunning mistakes.</p> <p>The 25-year-old was suspended 40 games by Major League Baseball last fall after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. The couple, who have one child together, divorced in August 2018. Russell said in February that he was accountable for his past actions and apologized for "the hurt and the pain" he caused.</p> <p>Russell was eligible to return to the Cubs on May 3 following the completion of his suspension, but the team optioned him to the minors instead. Russell was called up from Iowa on May 8 and got a mostly chilly reception from fans at Wrigley Field in his return.</p> <p>"This is good for him," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "We need to get him back to the player that he had been. He just hasn't been able to recapture that form. He was so important in what we did several years ago, we believed he could do that again for us. But under these conditions, playing sporadically, it wasn't going to happen."</p> <p>Lester (9-6) was slated to make his 400th career start but wasn't well when he woke up.</p> <p>"He's not feeling good, man," Maddon said. More Sports Stories
Báez, Bryant power Cubs past Giants 4-1; Lester scratched
Posted Jul 24 2019 06:12PM CDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 06:13PM CDT
Javier Báez homered in the first inning, Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 Wednesday after starter Jon Lester was scratched with an illness.
Báez hit his 25th homer and Bryant his 21st to help Chicago avoid a three-game sweep. The Cubs bounced back from a 5-4, 13-inning loss Tuesday night to give manager Joe Maddon his 442nd win with Chicago, tying Joe McCarthy for fifth in franchise history.
Bryant left in the fifth inning because of soreness in his right knee.

US women's soccer to play Portugal in pair of exhibitions
Posted Jul 24 2019 12:43PM CDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 12:45PM CDT
The world champion U.S. women's team will play a pair of exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 at Philadelphia and five days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Americans open the tour on Aug. 3 against Ireland at Pasadena, California.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday a pair of additional friendlies are planned for Oct. 3 and 6.

Pablo Sandoval homer in the 13th lifts Giants past Cubs 5-4
Posted Jul 24 2019 08:49AM CDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 08:50AM CDT
Madison Bumgarner puts it as simply as possible: "Winning solves everything."
That constant trade speculation is what he means - something he considers "just noise."
Pablo Sandoval homered with one out in the 13th inning, sending the San Francisco Giants past the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Tuesday night long after Bumgarner's night was done. Lester scratched" data-articleId="420096825" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Báez, Bryant power Cubs past Giants 4-1; Lester scratched</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 06:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 06:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Javier Báez homered in the first inning, Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 Wednesday after starter Jon Lester was scratched with an illness.</p><p>Báez hit his 25th homer and Bryant his 21st to help Chicago avoid a three-game sweep. The Cubs bounced back from a 5-4, 13-inning loss Tuesday night to give manager Joe Maddon his 442nd win with Chicago, tying Joe McCarthy for fifth in franchise history.</p><p>Bryant left in the fifth inning because of soreness in his right knee.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-women-s-soccer-to-play-portugal-in-pair-of-exhibitions" title="US women's soccer to play Portugal in pair of exhibitions" data-articleId="420011009" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US women's soccer to play Portugal in pair of exhibitions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 12:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 12:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The world champion U.S. women's team will play a pair of exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 at Philadelphia and five days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.</p><p>The Americans open the tour on Aug. 3 against Ireland at Pasadena, California.</p><p>The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday a pair of additional friendlies are planned for Oct. 3 and 6.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs/pablo-sandoval-homer-in-the-13th-lifts-giants-past-cubs-5-4" title="Pablo Sandoval homer in the 13th lifts Giants past Cubs 5-4" data-articleId="419970715" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/GETTY-Cubs%20_OP_1_CP__1563976132986.jpg_7544263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/GETTY-Cubs%20_OP_1_CP__1563976132986.jpg_7544263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/GETTY-Cubs%20_OP_1_CP__1563976132986.jpg_7544263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/GETTY-Cubs%20_OP_1_CP__1563976132986.jpg_7544263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/GETTY-Cubs%20_OP_1_CP__1563976132986.jpg_7544263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brad Brach of the Cubs stands and looks on after giving up a solo walk-off home run to Pablo Sandoval&nbsp;in the bottom of the 13th inning at Oracle Park on July 23, 2019 in San Francisco, California.&nbsp;(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pablo Sandoval homer in the 13th lifts Giants past Cubs 5-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 08:49AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 08:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Madison Bumgarner puts it as simply as possible: "Winning solves everything."</p><p>That constant trade speculation is what he means - something he considers "just noise."</p><p>Pablo Sandoval homered with one out in the 13th inning, sending the San Francisco Giants past the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Tuesday night long after Bumgarner's night was done.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/historic-chicago-fireboat-restored-back-home-after-30-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321312321_1564022804520_7546780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="321312321_1564022804520.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Historic Chicago fireboat restored, back home after 30 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/judge-delays-reopening-of-suburban-sterigenics-plant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sterigenics"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Judge delays reopening of suburban Sterigenics plant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/massive-african-american-photo-collection-being-auctioned-by-johnson-publishing-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MLK"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Massive African American photo collection being auctioned by Johnson Publishing in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/4-year-old-boy-wounded-in-gary-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gary shooting 1"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4-year-old boy wounded in Gary shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '420053019'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/judge-delays-reopening-of-suburban-sterigenics-plant" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/27/545CAAFB8E0D4343B45ABFEC0B420CA9_1538108197300_6131896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Judge delays reopening of suburban Sterigenics plant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/massive-african-american-photo-collection-being-auctioned-by-johnson-publishing-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/e2121e_1564021949060_7546764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Massive African American photo collection being auctioned by Johnson Publishing in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/4-year-old-boy-wounded-in-gary-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/24/321213_1564020275004_7546387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4-year-old boy wounded in Gary shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/find-dat-big-boi-24k-pledge-to-storm-loch-ness-the-day-after-viral-area-51-raid-is-scheduled" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Nessie%20Banner_Getty_1564017269595.jpg_7546456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;of&#x20;two&#x20;pictures&#x20;taken&#x20;in&#x20;1934&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;surgeon&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;photographs&#x2c;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;allegedly&#x20;showing&#x20;Nessie&#x2e;&#x20;It&#x20;was&#x20;later&#x20;exposed&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;hoax&#x20;by&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;participants&#x2e;&#x20;References&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;monster&#x20;in&#x20;Loch&#x20;Ness&#x20;date&#x20;back&#x20;to&#x20;565&#x20;AD&#x2e;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Keystone&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Find dat big boi': 24K pledge to storm Loch Ness the day after viral Area 51 raid is scheduled</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-tries-to-abduct-child-mowing-lawn-in-suburbs-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man tries to abduct child mowing lawn in suburbs, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 