Cubs edge Pirates 4-3 on Heyward's hit, Bryant's baserunning
Posted Jul 12 2019 07:11PM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417865582-121198372" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417865582" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant rescued the Chicago Cubs with a clutch swing and some nifty baserunning.</p><p>Heyward hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two out in the eighth inning, and the Cubs edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday in their first game after the All-Star break.</p><p>Bryant set up Heyward's winning hit with a one-out walk off Kyle Crick (3-5). The All-Star slugger advanced on Victor Caratini's two-out walk, took a smart lead and hustled home from second on Heyward's crisp opposite-field liner to left, sliding home just ahead of the tag attempt by catcher Elias Díaz.</p><p>"KB, I've talked about it before, he's a real good baserunner," manager Joe Maddon said. "If you take a secondary lead, you're a great teammate. It was one of those weird, close-cut games all day, but give our guys credit."</p><p>NL Central-leading Chicago blew a late 3-0 lead before earning its third win in four games in the opener of an important nine-game homestand.</p><p>Yu Darvish struck out eight while pitching six sparkling innings in one of his best starts since signing with the Cubs before last season. The right-hander said he has felt better in a Cubs uniform, but "the result was better today."</p><p>Bryant snapped a scoreless tie when he led off the seventh with his 18th homer, a drive to left off Chris Archer after Melky Cabrera had trouble tracking his foul fly to right in the afternoon sun.</p><p>Robel Garcia added a sacrifice fly off Michael Feliz and pinch hitter David Bote made it 3-0 when he walked with the bases loaded. But the Cubs wasted a chance for more when Kyle Schwarber grounded into an inning-ending double play.</p><p>The Pirates then tied it in the top half of the eighth. With two out and runners on first and second, Starling Marte hit a long drive onto Waveland Avenue against setup man Pedro Strop. It was Marte's first homer since June 27 and No. 13 on the year.</p><p>"We could have folded when Marte hit the three-run homer," Bryant said. "It kind of took the wind out of our sails, but I was very pleased to see us come together and score right away.</p><p>"We're going to need a lot of that in the second half because there are going to be times when that happens and we're going to have to respond accordingly."</p><p>Randy Rosario (1-0) the fourth of five Cubs relievers, got the last out of the eighth for the win. Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.</p><p>Darvish retired his first 13 batters. He allowed two hits and walked one, but remained winless in 13 appearances at Wrigley Field since joining the Cubs.</p><p>Archer struck out a season-high 10 in six-plus innings. He was charged with three runs and three hits.</p><p>"I felt good, but there's a lot of good things to take away as a team," Archer said. "I have a sour taste in my mouth because I at least wanted to get a couple outs in the seventh inning.</p><p>"But I think the best part about the game was we showed the same fight we did in the first half."</p><p>BETTER AT HOME</p><p>Darvish entered Friday's game 0-5 with a 6.03 ERA in 12 previous starts as a Cub at Wrigley.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Pirates: Manager Clint Hurdle said C Francisco Cervelli is working out at multiple positions as he tries to return from a concussion that has sidelined him since May 25. "It's his call," Hurdle said. "I'm in complete support of what Francisco wants for Francisco and how he wants it moving forward." ... Hurdle added there's no timetable for OF Gregory Polanco (left shoulder inflammation) to return from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis. Polanco has been out since June 16.</p><p>Cubs: LHP Cole Hamels, sidelined since June 28 with a strained left oblique, was scheduled to throw off flat ground on Friday. Maddon said the next steps would be determined on Saturday, but there's no timetable for Hamels' return.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Pirates left-hander Jordan Lyles (5-5, 4.36 ERA) faces Cubs lefty Jon Lester (8-6, 3.72 ERA) on Saturday. In seven starts since June 3, Lester is 5-2. This will be Lyles' third start after a stint on the injured list with left hamstring tightness and follows a July 4 outing against the Cubs at Pittsburgh when he yielded seven runs in four innings. Cubs star Kris Bryant bashing baseballs into the Chicago River." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs' Kris Bryant hits home runs into Chicago River</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It is not something you see every day. Cubs star Kris Bryant bashing baseballs into the Chicago River.</p><p>The stunt was part of a promotion by an energy drink company, and it quickly drew a big crowd of delighted Cubs fans.</p><p>"I work right across and I heard it through my window and I said I gotta see what's going on,” said Barrie Cohen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rockets-trade-chris-paul-to-acquire-russell-westbrook-from-oklahoma-city-thunder" title="Rockets trade Chris Paul to acquire Russell Westbrook from Oklahoma City Thunder" data-articleId="417723625" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/rocketstrade_1562894232784_7516545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/rocketstrade_1562894232784_7516545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/rocketstrade_1562894232784_7516545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/rocketstrade_1562894232784_7516545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/rocketstrade_1562894232784_7516545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rockets trade Chris Paul to acquire Russell Westbrook from Oklahoma City Thunder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Salvatore Maneen</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:22AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Houston Rockets have acquired former MVP guard Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Chris Paul and future draft picks team owner Tilman Fertitta confirms to FOX 26 Sports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade.</p><p>The move reunites Rockets star James Harden with Westbrook, the 2017 league MVP. Harden played alongside Westbrook for his first three NBA seasons with the Thunder, helping Oklahoma City reach the NBA Finals in 2012.</p><p>Westbrook, 30, is an eight-time all-star and one of the most athletic and electric playmakers in the league. He averaged 22.9 points, 10.7 assists, and 11.1 rebounds last season – this third straight year averaging a triple-double.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/sky/sims-hits-go-ahead-jumper-lynx-beat-sky-73-72" title="Sims hits go-ahead jumper, Lynx beat Sky 73-72" data-articleId="417501505" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/1303770_G_1438746857022_80667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sims hits go-ahead jumper, Lynx beat Sky 73-72</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Odyssey Sims hit the go-ahead jumper with 6.4 seconds to play and finished with 16 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 73-72 victory over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night</p><p>Sylvia Fowles added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota. She has 156 career double-doubles, one shy of the WNBA record set by Lisa Leslie. </p><p>Asia Taylor, who signed as a free agent with Minnesota on July 2, scored a career-high 13 points. The Lynx (9-6) have won three in row.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/chicago-protesters-to-rally-against-ice-raids-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police ice raids_1562983960556.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago protesters to rally against ICE raids this weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/lucky-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Parents Rachel Landford and Johntez Brown are seen in a photo holding their newborn daughter J'Aime Brown, pictured on the right. (Photo credit: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis)" title="Family and baby_1562980060697.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lucky baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/catholic-bishop-to-rain-down-holy-water-from-helicopter-in-mass-exorcism-over-city"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A helicopter drops water with a water bucket in a file photo. (Photo by Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Catholic bishop to rain down ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over city</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/crabs-invade-florida-man-s-yard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sequence 02.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crabs invade Florida man's yard</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/lucky-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Parents&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Landford&#x20;and&#x20;Johntez&#x20;Brown&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;holding&#x20;their&#x20;newborn&#x20;daughter&#x20;J&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Aime&#x20;Brown&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;right&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;SSM&#x20;Health&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Mary&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Hospital&#x20;&#x26;ndash&#x3b;&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lucky baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-convicted-of-dealing-heroin-in-st-charles-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Johnny%20Williams_1562979896927.jpg_7519749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Johnny%20Williams_1562979896927.jpg_7519749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Johnny%20Williams_1562979896927.jpg_7519749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Johnny%20Williams_1562979896927.jpg_7519749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Johnny%20Williams_1562979896927.jpg_7519749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man convicted of dealing heroin in St. Charles area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/chicago-police-official-reassigned-after-speeding-incident-in-indiana" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Edward%20Wodnicki_1562977122455.jpg_7519294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Edward%20Wodnicki_1562977122455.jpg_7519294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Edward%20Wodnicki_1562977122455.jpg_7519294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Edward%20Wodnicki_1562977122455.jpg_7519294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Edward%20Wodnicki_1562977122455.jpg_7519294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago police official reassigned after speeding incident in Indiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/catholic-bishop-to-rain-down-holy-water-from-helicopter-in-mass-exorcism-over-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;helicopter&#x20;drops&#x20;water&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;water&#x20;bucket&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jens&#x20;B&#x26;uuml&#x3b;ttner&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Catholic bishop to rain down ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over city</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs-edge-pirates-4-3-on-heyward-s-hit-bryant-s-baserunning" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cubs edge Pirates 4-3 on Heyward's hit, Bryant's baserunning</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 